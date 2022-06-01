Remembering Paul Marsh

Paul Marsh may have been out of school for years, but when it came to serving the public, he did his homework.

Marsh served on the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education and later was a Dodge County Board of Supervisors member.

The longtime Fremonter died May 24 and his funeral was Saturday.

He was 76.

Marsh was a 1963 Fremont High School graduate after which he served with the United States Air Force in Vietnam. He started Fremont Electric, Inc., in 1974. After selling that business, he and his wife, Suzanne, operated Marcie’s Café for about eight years, starting in 1988.

Those remembering Marsh recall his dedication to public service and diligence in meeting preparation.

Former Fremont City Councilman Bob Warner remembers the first day he saw Marsh serve on the county board. He was very impressed by the way Marsh had prepared for that meeting.

Warner would watch Marsh operate at county board meetings for more than two decades. Warner knew public servants often got a packet of materials before a meeting. He could tell when a city councilmember hadn’t read the materials before a meeting.

He didn’t see that happening with Marsh on the county board.

“I never once saw him when he wasn’t prepared for a meeting and that’s rare,” Warner said.

Bob Missel, chairman of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, also remembers Marsh’s preparedness.

“Whenever a meeting began, Paul was the most prepared guy in the room,” Missel said. “He always made sure he was well informed of any topic of discussion.”

Rob George, former board of supervisors’ member, recalled Marsh’s skill when serving the public.

“Paul had a unique capability of taking multiple opinions and blending them into an opinion that everyone would agree with,” George said. “That’s probably the biggest talent he had. Everybody had disagreements with him and everybody had agreements with him, but at end of the day it seemed like – after all the discussion – there could be close to common ground.”

George recalled Marsh’s ability to compromise.

“He always did his homework and yet even if the homework he had done pointed to a certain direction, he would compromise to a point where we could get things done,” George said.

Warner recalled a time when Marsh didn’t compromise in a situation he believes benefitted taxpayers.

Back then, the lawyers for Hormel Foods, which had a plant in Fremont, came to the board to protest the company’s property valuation which they thought was too high.

Property taxes are assessed using the value of a property.

“They were trying to get it reduced,” Warner said. “Paul held the ground and he won. They did not get it reduced.”

Those who knew Marsh recall his stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

“I attended those board meetings for 22 years and I’ve seen a lot of them (supervisors) come and go and I can honestly say that for a steward and a public servant that I would rate Paul Marsh right at the top in dealing with public funds,” Warner said.

Missel also remembered Marsh’s dedication to using tax dollars wisely.

“He was frugal with the taxpayers’ money,” Missel said. “He was a bit of a watchdog in that regard.”

George recalled Marsh’s concern for fiscal responsibility and doing what was right for the people he represented – not only in his district, but in the entire county.

Missel has good memories of Marsh, whom he describes as a wonderful man and mentor.

Looking back, Missel can see what he learned from Marsh.

“I learned from him that it’s essential to understand and take the time to dig in a little bit on a topic that’s going to be reviewed and that it’s OK to take a stance on a position – once you’ve done your homework,” Missel said.

Missel learned something else.

“You’re not always going to make everybody in the room happy,” Missel said. “At some point, a decision needs to be made and if you’ve done your homework and feel that you’re well informed on it, then it’s time to make a decision. He was good at that.”

Missel expresses appreciation for the former county board member.

“I greatly enjoyed my years of serving with him on the county board,” Missel said. “He’ll be missed.”

