Remembering Polio: Survivors share stories

But one day in August, he was stricken with a flu-like illness that zapped his strength. Shaw was taken to Dodge County Hospital and diagnosed, but because Omaha hospitals that specialized in polio care were so overcrowded, he was told to go home and see how things developed.

Shaw’s case wouldn’t be a mild one.

After he returned home, Shaw noticed the pain seemed to subside when he was moving as opposed to sitting or lying down.

“I figured the only way to beat it was to stay on my feet so I kept walking around the house,” he said. “I kept doing it until my right leg gave out and I fell down and couldn’t stand on it anymore.”

Shaw was put in bed, and in a day or two, both legs were paralyzed.

He later was taken by ambulance to Omaha, where he stayed at Clarkson Hospital before being moved to the polio unit at St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he spent much of an almost 10-month hospitalization.

For many polio patients, recovery was a slow and uncertain process. No one knew for sure what abilities could be regained and what were lost forever.

Years later, Shaw still recalled the devastation of being a 21-year-old man and realizing he’d never walk normally, dance or ride a bike.