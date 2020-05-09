Remembering Polio: Survivors share stories

Earline Ronhovde first suspected she had polio in the summer of 1953.
“I tried to drink some water and it came out my nose,” the Fremont woman said. “I couldn’t swallow.”
Her suspicions proved correct, and she was diagnosed with poliomyelitis, a highly infectious disease caused by a virus.
Ronhovde’s children, Larry and Jill, were later diagnosed with the disease as well. Jill would spend time in a cylindrical metal machine called an iron lung.
Decades later, the World Health Organization reported that polio cases have decreased by 99 percent since 1988.
But just as people today worry about the coronavirus, many who lived during the early part of the 20th century feared polio.
The onset of polio can be sudden, as it invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis in a matter of hours, according to the WHO. Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, stiffness in the neck and pain in the limbs.
Fremonter Ron Shaw talked about his ordeal in a June 2000 Fremont Tribune article.
In the summer of 1955, Shaw was preparing to return as a junior to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he’d studied engineering. A former Fremont High School football player who’d made the All East Big 10 Conference Team, Shaw was an athletic man.
But one day in August, he was stricken with a flu-like illness that zapped his strength. Shaw was taken to Dodge County Hospital and diagnosed, but because Omaha hospitals that specialized in polio care were so overcrowded, he was told to go home and see how things developed.
Shaw’s case wouldn’t be a mild one.
After he returned home, Shaw noticed the pain seemed to subside when he was moving as opposed to sitting or lying down.
“I figured the only way to beat it was to stay on my feet so I kept walking around the house,” he said. “I kept doing it until my right leg gave out and I fell down and couldn’t stand on it anymore.”
Shaw was put in bed, and in a day or two, both legs were paralyzed.
He later was taken by ambulance to Omaha, where he stayed at Clarkson Hospital before being moved to the polio unit at St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he spent much of an almost 10-month hospitalization.
For many polio patients, recovery was a slow and uncertain process. No one knew for sure what abilities could be regained and what were lost forever.
Years later, Shaw still recalled the devastation of being a 21-year-old man and realizing he’d never walk normally, dance or ride a bike.
Shaw lost complete use of his right leg to paralysis. His left leg would have 5% of its normal strength – enough to stand on.
In his later years, Shaw believed he was affected by post-polio syndrome, in which muscles that compensated for those lost due to the virus would begin to lose strength. Many polio survivors would learn to deal with disabilities that accompanied the virus.
Shaw became a certified public accountant and opened a Fremont office. He later married, and he and his wife, Dorothy, had a daughter, Gina, and grandchildren.
In his retirement, Shaw spent time growing roses and won national recognition for photographs he took of his flowers. He would work to keep his situation in perspective before his death in 2013 at the age of 78.
“A lot of young men my age were killed in the war,” Shaw said. “They never got an option of how they were going to live their lives. I enjoy every day and am very grateful for the things I can do.”
Many years have passed since Ronhovde was diagnosed with polio. Back in the 1950s, the young mother spent about two months in the Douglas County Hospital in Omaha.
Ronhovde was in the hospital when her Larry — then not yet 3 years old — was diagnosed with polio and sent to the Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
Ronhovde’s husband, Arthur, athletic director at Fremont High School, was spared from the illness, but he needed to care for Jill.
Earline Ronhovde said when Larry came home, he had stretchy bandages around his legs and toes, but he came out of the polio all right.
“He was a football player and was a quarterback in high school,” she said.
Five years after her mother and brother battled polio, Jill came down with what doctors thought was strep throat and then the flu, Earline said in the June 2000 Tribune article.
Jill had the Sabin vaccine for polio in January 1957 and was due to get another shot, but on St. Patrick’s Day in 1957, she was diagnosed with polio.
Jill’s case was much worse than either her mother or brother’s. She was in an iron lung for a month and underwent a tracheotomy and long-term therapy, but was dismissed much sooner from the hospital than expected.
Doctors suspected the January vaccine contributed to her quick recovery, Earline said in the 2000 story, and she’s fine today, her mom said.
Art and Earline Ronhovde would become the parents of six children. These days, Earline Ronhovde looks forward to her 93rd birthday in August, even with the reminders of polio.
“I never have been able to stand on my toes or my heels so I’ve not been able to run since I’ve had it,” she said.
As a result of the disease, Ronhovde can’t raise her arms for any length of time.
“I lost the deltoid muscles in the tops of my arms,” she said.
Ronhovde said she still remembers coming out of the hospital with a brace on her arm and a brace on her left foot.
“I was a mess, but I came out fine,” she said. “But it’s catching up with me now.”
