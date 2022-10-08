Remembering Rob: Firefighters recall Benke's service

Whether mentoring young firefighters or pulling pranks, Robbie Benke left a legacy.

The longtime fire chief of the Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Fire Department died Sept. 19 and his funeral was Sept. 23.

He was 64.

Those who knew Benke describe him as a dedicated firefighter, who deeply loved his family and was there when friends needed him.

“Robbie was probably one of the greatest men I ever knew,” said Neil Hansen, now a firefighter and EMT for the Fremont Fire Department. “He was always there to help somebody no matter who it was. He would pick his phone up—no matter what time of day it was—and answer to help somebody. He’d give you the shirt off his back.”

Benke continuously sought to improve the Cedar Bluffs’ department.

“He was always trying to find new equipment. We kind of had some firsts as a fire department,” said Alex Iniguez, now a firefighter and paramedic with the Fremont Fire Department.

Iniguez said, at one time, Cedar Bluffs was the first and only department to put snow tracks (like tank tread) on an SUV for winter calls.

“Robbie paved the way in a lot of those things, trying to be on the cutting edge and be unique as a fire department,” Iniguez said.

Benke mentored many young firefighters.

Cedar Bluffs Assistant Fire Chief Chris Lichtenberg said Benke got the department to change its bylaws to allow 18-year-olds on the department years ago.

Lichtenberg was among a group of high school seniors who joined the department. Benke spent hours teaching them about firefighting.

Many long-tenured Cedar Bluffs firefighters can attribute their knowledge of the fire service to Benke.

“He could have been doing a million other things, but he dedicated a ton of time to us as seniors in high school to teach us about the fire department and make us what we are now,” said Lichtenberg, also Saunders County Sheriff-Elect.

Hansen’s dad, Bob, has served the Cedar Bluffs department for years. Neil was about 12 or 13 years old when he accompanied his father on calls and sat in a pickup truck waiting for him.

During the wait, Benke found time to teach Neil how fire and smoke acts or the signs that a person’s blood sugar might be low.

About 15 years ago, the Cedar Bluffs department had a fire training exercise.

Neil, then 13 years old, had an experience he said wouldn’t occur today, and certainly not in Fremont.

Back then, Benke took Neil, who was in full firefighter gear with an air pack, into the burning house.

Benke warned the teen before he let the room “flash over” — which means the flames were so hot that everything caught on fire immediately.

“He taught me how fire reacts to certain things and showed me how to attack the fire with the hose line,” Neil said.

Neil was 16 when he started in the fire department’s cadet program.

“I would come to calls and Robbie would usually be the first one on the truck waiting for people (volunteers) to show up,” Neil said. “I always knew I was in good hands with Robbie being there with me.”

Neil was about 18 or 19, when Benke began trusting him to take a crew into a house fire.

Today, Neil is a training officer for the Cedar Bluffs department, along with serving as a paid Fremont firefighter. He attributes his achievements to people like his dad and Benke.

Iniguez was 16 when he joined Cedar Bluffs’ fire cadet program.

While Iniguez said he didn’t get as much hands-on learning inside of training fires, he still received lots of good guidance. He appreciates Benke’s leadership.

“He was a mentor and always encouraged me and everyone to get constant education and become better,” Iniguez said.

Iniguez said the Cedar Bluffs department paid for his EMT training class and license, which paved the way for him to have a career as a firefighter paramedic. Iniguez joined the Fremont department in 2017.

Iniguez appreciates what he learned from Benke and for his encouragement.

“He always had a positive thing to say whenever we were done with a call. He’d always tell everyone, ‘Good job. You guys did great,’” Iniguez said.

Neil recalls how Benke treated others.

“Everybody was family to him,” Neil said. “He treated them how he would treat his own family.”

Lichtenberg, who describes Benke as a very good friend, remembers the man’s devotion to his family.

“One of the truly most important things in his life were his wife (Audra) and daughter (Alli),” Lichtenberg said.

Lichtenberg remembers Benke’s love for his daughter.

“She was his pride and joy,” Lichtenberg said. “They had a very special bond and did a lot of things together. She will certainly have a lot of fond memories because of that.”

Friends were important to Benke, too.

Lt. Bob Hansen served with Benke for years and described him as having a heart of gold.

“He would do anything for anybody,” Hansen said. “I honestly believe there was a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that he did for people that other people don’t really know about.”

In December 2020, Hansen’s wife, Jennifer, died unexpectedly. The 47-year-old woman had an aortic aneurysm, which can be fatal when they rupture.

Benke went to see Hansen.

“He came out and visited me that night and offered that if I needed anything to give him a call,” Hansen said. “That’s the kind of a guy he was. He always liked to pull you aside and really talk with you and make sure everything was OK.”

Hansen said his now-adult daughter, Ariell, and sons, Neil and Nathan, loved Benke, who played a large role in their wanting to be part of the fire department. Ariell moved out of town, but Neil and Nathan still serve the Cedar Bluffs department.

Firefighters recalled how Benke teased people.

“We tease each other in the fire service,” Iniguez explained. “It’s how we cope. It’s how we make friendships. Robbie was always constantly joking with you. He had a great sense of humor.”

Bob Hansen recalled Benke’s numerous pranks.

He remembers when Benke would put a paper plate with stinky Limburger cheese under someone’s vehicle seat.

“Once you smelled it, you knew right away what happened,” Hansen said.

Benke was known for taking off a shower head and putting a hard Jolly Rancher candy inside, before screwing the head back in place.

When people took a shower, they became sticky from the candy. When they tried to dry off, lint from the towel stuck to them.

“You’d get back in the shower and try to get the hot water going to get that off,” Hansen said. “All that’s doing is melting the Jolly Rancher even more. It just keeps getting all over you.”

Benke had pranks played on him, too, like when someone put a piece of Limburger cheese under his truck seat, where it remained all weekend in the heat.

“He never said a word,” Hansen said. “He acted like nothing happened.”

Hansen misses Benke, noting the loss his death has brought to the fire department and the community.

He believes Benke joined the Cedar Bluffs department in 1976 and commends his commitment.

“For a guy to give that many years of his life to the department and be one of the top leaders of people who show up for all the calls, to me that’s heroic in itself,” Bob said. “It was pretty rare to not see him on a call.”

Hansen noted Benke’s accomplishments.

“He was a huge part of why the department is as good as it is,” Hansen said. “He was a good advocate for the fire department.”