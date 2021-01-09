Remembering the Hotel Pathfinder explosion - 45 years later

“We’ve got to hurry,” the men said. “It could explode again.”

Cone wrapped her arms around the neck of a rescuer, who got her up the ladder and into a rescue squad.

Once at the local hospital, a doctor cleaned up Cone’s leg.

“They said it looked like I’d been through a meat grinder,” she said.

Cone had a broken left ankle, a compound fracture in her left leg, second and third degree burns on her face and arms.

****

When Wiegert regained consciousness, his customer was gone. Still in shock, the customer had gone to another barber who finished his haircut.

Wiegert’s son, John, was home when his dad, also in shock, came in the door — covered in dust, broken glass and small cuts.

****

Nelson-Rohrig, who ran to the area after the blast, remembers seeing curtains flying out of windows and hearing older people on top floors screaming for help. Her mother was in the drug store at the time of the explosion.

“I knew at that point she probably would never make it out alive,” Nelson-Rohrig said.