Remembering those we lost in 2021

The year 2021 was a time when Fremont lost some well-known people who’d given back to their community for decades.

It was also a year when illness or sudden tragedy claimed the lives of people far too early.

Some of those we lost include:

Kim Koski

For more than two decades, Kim Koski poured countless hours into the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department, receiving her 25-year service award in November 2020.

Koski, who was director for the parks and recreation department, died Jan. 2.

She was 50.

Tributes for Koski poured into the Fremont Tribune as people remembered Koski’s selfless dedication to the city and invaluable mentoring of many youth.

Koski supervised construction of Splash Station, extensive remodeling of Fremont City Auditorium, and many other projects.

“I truly believe that there isn’t a person in this town that Kim hasn’t positively impacted in some way, shape or form,” said Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent. “Even if some people didn’t know her, they definitely have been to the neighborhood park, swam at the pool, walked on a trail, taken a dog for a run at the dog park, or utilized a program that Kim helped organize.”

Lottie Mitchell, customer services director for the Fremont Department of Utilities, and friend of Koski, also saw her effect on youth.

“Kim had a way of making every person feel important,” Mitchell said. “She never had any kids of her own, but she had thousands of them. She remembered every person who ever worked for her and what position they held and a story about them.”

Jessica Mastny, human resources technician for the city, remembered how Koski always took time to listen to her.

“I wish I could have one more conversation with her just to tell her how amazing she was,” Mastny said. “… She was not only an amazing boss, but more importantly my friend.”

John Reeves

Someone who worked behind the scenes, John Reeves donated an estimated 3,000 hours, cleaning out the historic Fremont Opera House and hauling away unneeded items.

He made sure no problems occurred with wiring or plumbing during weekly checks and – before COVID – gave building tours.

During his career, Reeves worked as a sheet metal man at Getzschman Heating and Air Conditioning in Fremont. He got his start at Everly Plumbing and Heating, after he graduated in Fremont in 1961.

In April 2005, Reeves began his volunteer work at the opera house.

“I was retired and looking for something to do,” Reeves said in a July 2020 Tribune story.

Reeves spent more than 12 years on the cleanup project, which included work in the building’s basement.

“There was so much stuff stored down there, you could hardly walk around,” Reeves said. “It was full of old movie theater seats that had been donated, rolls of carpeting, piles of lumber, plumbing, electrical wiring, conduit. Any time they did a remodel of this building, whatever was left, they threw it in the basement.”

Local residents remember the time Reeves spent at the opera house.

“He was such an important, integral part of the Fremont Opera House family,” said Lee Meyer, executive director. “He dedicated so many hours of his life to the refurbishing, cleaning and betterment of the opera house.”

Reeves died March 16 after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was 78.

Neil Schlike

Neil Schlike met President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1957.

Schlike, the national vice president of the Student Education Association, had been among students who went to Washington, D.C.

In a 2015 Tribune story, Schlike expressed his appreciation for the 34th President of the United States.

“He visited individually with each of us,” Schilke said.

The longtime Fremont attorney remembered something else.

“I couldn’t pay for the trip,” Schilke said. “The Nebraska State Education Association did.”

Years passed and the student who benefited from someone else’s generosity would spend much of his life providing opportunities for others — especially youths.

The community benefactor built and endowed the Neil and Bonnie Schilke Fields.

He was principle organizer in developing the Sidner Ice Arena in Fremont and establishing an endowment for youth in need at the rink. He established the Schilke-Novak Kids Sports Trust.

Schlike was a director and a founder of Fremont Community Foundation and Nebraska Tennis Foundation. He made substantial charitable contributions to entities including Salem Lutheran Church.

Before his retirement, Schilke had a long career at Sidner Law office in Fremont.

“He was an extremely intelligent man,” said Tom Thomsen, a partner in the firm. “You will not find a finer attorney anywhere. Excellent attorney. Great legal mind. If you had a question, you’d go ask Neil and he always had an answer.”

Schilke died April 8 in his home.

He was 87.

Huisman family

Told she’d never be able to have children, Heidi Lykens-Huisman was thrilled when learning she was pregnant with her son, Jaymasin Lykens.

Time passed and Lykens-Huisman and her husband, Joshua Huisman, also became parents of a little girl they named, Nova.

The family was together when the car they were in collided head-on with a semitrailer truck, southeast of Scribner.

A Nebraska State Patrol investigation indicated that the southbound sedan attempted to pass another vehicle on the two-lane portion of U.S. 275, lost control and struck the northbound semi.

Heidi was 37 and Joshua, 29. Jaymasin Lykens was 10 years old and Nova, 9 months.

All four died in the accident on June 10.

Fremonter Jennifer Harrison remembered that as a child her niece, Heidi, loved the Little Mermaid and even had red hair like her.

Sandy Liekhus of Fremont said her nephew, Joshua, wanted to be an artist.

Heidi and Joshua met through mutual friends and family friend Jonné Arnold organized a candlelight vigil in Clemmons Park, where the couple — dressed in purple — had wed a few years earlier.

An estimated 250 people attended the vigil. There, Jaymasin’s children’s church teachers, Sarah Cross and Mary Mahrt, told the Tribune that the boy loved the Lord.

“He was always talking about Jesus,” said Tony Andersen, an usher. “At 10 years old, he knew more about the Bible than most people do in 20 years.

Leonard Nielsen

For decades, Leonard Nielsen was a mentor to Midland University students and an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

The 1974 graduate of Midland Lutheran College began a career at Arthur Anderson Accounting. In 1981, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and retired from Peter Kiewit & Sons.

He returned to Fremont.

Here, Nielsen spent most of his life in a house on Midland’s campus, mentoring thousands of students, and serving as the Kappa Phi fraternity sponsor for more than 30 years. He received an honorary doctorate from Midland.

Nielsen, who would lose use of his limbs due to MS, used a mouth stick to answer his phone and control his TV remote. He used voice recognition software on his laptop computer.

While at Midland, Nielsen formed a partnership with the fraternity’s young men.

Frat members and others did chores, ran errands and helped Nielsen with physical tasks.

He, in turn, became a role model.

Joe Harnisch is controller and associate vice president of finance and facilities planning for Midland. He’s also a 2001 Midland grad and Kappa Phi member, who remembers the impact Nielsen had on students’ lives.

“Leonard was able to make you feel that deep connection no matter what circle you were a part of in his life,” Harnisch said. “I know that’s part of what kept him going longer than any doctor expected. Maybe it was by default, or maybe it was by God’s design, but he was good at connecting. … He cared about your story more than his own.”

Nielsen was 69 when he died Aug. 24.

‘Swabby Tim’ Petersen

Tim Petersen loved so many things, like the fire pit at his house where family members gathered to play corn hole and dart games.

He loved target shooting and taught his kids about gun safety. He loved his grandchildren, motorcycles, music and dogs, even naming his blue heeler, Oz, after rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

Petersen served in the U.S. Navy from 1990 to 1999, and later worked for years at the Lon D. Wright Power Plant in Fremont. During what would be the last six months of his life, Petersen — known as “Swabby Tim” — left his power plant job to fulfill his dream of owning a food truck.

On Nov. 6, Petersen was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in a two-vehicle accident on 23rd Street.

He was transported to an Omaha hospital, where family members learned he wouldn’t survive.

Petersen, 52, died Monday, Nov. 8.

Two days later, family members were part of “The Hero Walk,” when hospital personnel wheeled Petersen, partially covered by an American flag, from his room.

Hospital staff lined the hallway, where family members said their final goodbyes, before Petersen was taken to an elevator.

Petersen had stated on his driver’s license that he wanted to be an organ donor and family learned his kidneys and liver would help three other people.

Family members shed tears during a Fremont Tribune interview, but Petersen’s son, Zachariah, shared tender insight: “He lived more of a life than most 90-year-olds.”

Don Hinds

Don Hinds was a quiet contributor of funds and time.

Therefore, many people may not know the role he played in a popular summer festival, downtown improvement and local art exhibits.

Those who knew Hinds said he spent years in dedicated community service, providing visionary leadership and an example of generosity.

Hinds died Nov. 9.

He was 84.

Hinds ran a downtown business and moved into real estate.

He was president of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Fremont Development Council, Cosmopolitan Club 100 and was Governor of the Cosmopolitan Cornbelt Federation.

He served on the advisory boards of the Fremont Area Community Foundation, Rebuilding Together and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

Hinds was active in organizing the John C. Fremont Days festival, started by Patti Vaughan, Sue Reyzlik and Cherrie Beam Callaway.

“His support was vital to the success of our first festival in 1987 and he continued to support the festival in big and small ways ever since,” Vaughan said.

Hinds was charter president of Main Street Fremont and president of the Downtown Improvement District. He served on many boards including: Fremont Family YMCA, Fremont Area United Way, LifeHouse’s Care Corps, Nebraska State Diplomats, Rebuilding Together, Nebraska Arts Council and Fremont Area Art Association (FAAA).

Melissa Diers, FACF executive director, described him this way:

“Don Hinds was truly a community champion.”

Marcella Divis-Michaud

Marcella Divis-Michaud — known as “Marcie” — was executive director of the Low Income Ministry of Dodge County for more than 21 years.

She died Dec. 26.

Divis-Michaud was 82.

During her lifetime, Divis-Michaud was a local, state and national advocate. She served on several boards including: Greater Omaha Community Action, Region VI Behavioral Health, Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging and American Diabetes Midwest Regional Board.

She was a Sunday school superintendent and on the parish education board at First Lutheran Church for more than eight years.

Divis-Michaud was honored for her community work by the American Diabetes Association, Nebraskans for Peace for her senior advocacy and Ak-Sar-Ben for her work through Low income Ministry.

LIM eventually became part of Care Corps’ LifeHouse. Chris Leaver, who’s long coordinated the annual Holiday Food Drive, began working with Divis-Michaud and her husband, Bill, in 1996.

Leaver described Divis-Michaud as a wonderful person and strong community leader.

He called her work “a labor of love.”

“This was not a glamorous job,” Leaver said. “She just had a real passion for people in our community. She and Bill worked tirelessly to make this ministry work.”

Referring to Bible verses, Leaver said the Michauds’ did a Matthew 25-type of service — feeding the hungry, clothing the unclothed and providing basic necessities for those who may have been out of their homes due to a fire or other reasons.

Divis-Michaud promoted the LIM at many events and Leaver added this:

“A huge debt of gratitude needs to go to her for being on the front end of this wonderful ministry.”

