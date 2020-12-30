Remembering those we've lost in 2020

Most people would agree 2020 has been a year of loss.
Among many residents the Fremont area lost this year are three well-known individuals — two longtime businessmen and a retired police lieutenant.
Described as a “mountain of a man,” Jack Nitz launched a business that would become one of Eastern Nebraska’s leading full-service auction and real estate firms.
Nitz was 84 when he died on Oct. 31.
“He was my best friend,” said his son, Jay. “He and I did everything together the last 34 years. He was the man I admired and respected and loved the most in this world.”
Jay’s sister, Jennie Rasmussen, expressed her own love for her dad.
“He was a man of integrity and he was honest and hardworking and he always tried to follow the Golden Rule — Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” Rasmussen said.
Although his dad wanted him to be a dairy and row crop farmer, Jack Nitz took a leap of faith. He sold his dairy herd and became an auctioneer.
Nitz would be involved in farm, dairy and household auctions. He and his son worked together to keep things going on the farm during the farm crisis of the 1980s.
The Nitzes later started a truck, trailer, farm and construction equipment auction that takes place four times a year.
In 2003, Jack and Delores handed the torch to Jay.
Yet Jack Nitz remained as chairman of the board until his death.
Since 1962, Jack Nitz conducted more than 2,000 auctions including farm, dairy, real estate, business liquidations, hay mills, vehicle, household and antiques in seven states. He’d been an instructor at the Nebraska Auction School.
More than 20 years ago, he also founded Nitz Equipment LLC, selling trailers and flatbeds. Jennie is in charge of that now.
Nitz’s wife, Delores, died in 2014.
Longtime friend Rick Myers recalls the love Nitz had for his wife and family and loyalty to his friends.
“I’ve described Jack as the kind of friend who would give you the shirt off his back — and then he’d give you his back,” Myers said, recalling how Nitz helped clear debris from his acreage after 2019 flooding.
Myers expressed other sentiments.
“I knew of no person that ever met Jack or knew him who ever had anything bad to say about him,” Myers said. “In business and in life, generally, everybody I know without exception respected Jack as the most honest man they ever met.”
****
Those who knew Gene Steffensmeier described him as a man devoted to God, his family, church and community.
Steffensmeier, who launched and has operated successful car dealerships in Fremont and Columbus, died on Nov. 11
He was 78.
Many have known Steffensmeier through Gene Steffy Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram in Fremont.
Charlie Diers, president of Diers Ford-Lincoln in Fremont, shared his admiration of Steffensmeier and expressed profound loss.
“I have not lost a competitor, I have lost a great friend,” Diers said. “I admire everything about Gene — his family, the way he does business, his very deep faith. He was a great guy.”
The Rev. Walter Nolte of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, where Steffensmeier had been an active parishioner for decades, described his God-guided faith.
“He had a deep love for Jesus Christ,” Nolte said. “His relationship with Christ was primary. His devoted marriage, being a father, a leader in the community and the parish, was all fueled by his faith life.”
Steffensmeier earned a business degree from Creighton University in Omaha in 1964.
He and his wife, Peg, married in 1973 and had 10 children.
In 1981, he launched his car dealership in Fremont. Steffensmeier expanded his business in 2003 and started Gene Steffy Ford in Columbus.
Besides serving St. Patrick’s Church, he was a member of various boards including those of the Fremont Family YMCA, National Jeep Advertising, Fremont Area Medical Center and Archdiocese Board of Education.
He was awarded the 2019 Large Business of the Year from the Fremont Chamber of Commerce of which he was a member. He was nominated for the 2012 NADA Time Magazine Dealer of the Year award.
Longtime friend, Ric Ortmeier, described Steffensmeier as one of the nicest people he’d ever met. They often sat together at noon Mass.
Ortmeier shared a poignant remembrance of Steffensmeier.
“He reminded me of my dad,” Ortmeier said. “My dad always had a rosary in his hand when he was in church and Gene always had a rosary in his hand.”
Ortmeier and Nolte appreciated Steffensmeier’s unpretentious attitude.
“Genuine, humble and generous,” Nolte said. “If I had to give a few words, those are the words that remind me of him. He was definitely a person that more of us could imitate in our lives.”
****
Lt. Glen Still was another man remembered as someone who’d “give you the shirt off his back.”
Still, who served the Fremont Police Department for more than 36 years before his retirement, died Dec. 13.
He was 60.
“Glen was a career police officer,” said Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott. “He lived and breathed police work and the law enforcement community in Nebraska is at a loss.”
During his career, Still encountered various circumstances, which he shared in a 2019 Tribune article.
Still talked about the dark morning when he was called to a scene where he found a young man sitting on a street curb with a gun under his chin.
“We talked for quite some time,” Still said. “I figured if I could just keep the dialogue going with him, I could get him to put the gun down.”
The man eventually put down the gun and let Still help him receive some mental health treatment.
Another time, Still was on his way to an Omaha meeting when he heard about a Fremont bank robbery and noticed a suspicious-looking car.
He provided descriptions of the suspects to detectives, who confirmed he was seeing the armed suspects. Along with Nebraska State Patrol troopers, Still helped apprehend three men in connection with the robbery.
Still earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public administration.
During his time on the force, Still worked for the Omaha Airport Authority for three years and as additional law enforcement for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for 19 years. Still’s employment history also included working part time for a mechanic and driving a semi truck.
“He juggled a lot of things at one time,” said longtime friend and retired fellow officer Pat Toscano of Council Bluffs, Iowa. “He had a work ethic that was next to none. If he called in sick every five years that probably was a stretch.”
Still and his wife, Wanda, married in 2007.
“She was one of the best things that ever happened to Glen,” Toscano said.
In 2019, Still retired from the police force and served as the Chief of Public Safety in Mitchell, South Dakota, until 2020 when he returned to Fremont.
Former colleagues, like retired FPD Detective Joyce Henke, have good memories of Still.
“Glen was focused on doing the right thing and getting things done,” Henke said. “We worked together for 30 years. He was a good friend and I will miss his humor and kindness.”