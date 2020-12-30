Remembering those we've lost in 2020

Most people would agree 2020 has been a year of loss.

Among many residents the Fremont area lost this year are three well-known individuals — two longtime businessmen and a retired police lieutenant.

Described as a “mountain of a man,” Jack Nitz launched a business that would become one of Eastern Nebraska’s leading full-service auction and real estate firms.

Nitz was 84 when he died on Oct. 31.

“He was my best friend,” said his son, Jay. “He and I did everything together the last 34 years. He was the man I admired and respected and loved the most in this world.”

Jay’s sister, Jennie Rasmussen, expressed her own love for her dad.

“He was a man of integrity and he was honest and hardworking and he always tried to follow the Golden Rule — Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” Rasmussen said.

Although his dad wanted him to be a dairy and row crop farmer, Jack Nitz took a leap of faith. He sold his dairy herd and became an auctioneer.

Nitz would be involved in farm, dairy and household auctions. He and his son worked together to keep things going on the farm during the farm crisis of the 1980s.