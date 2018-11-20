After plans to create the Olson Community Engagement Center were announced in June, the new center is inching closer to reality as construction began in October.
When it is all said and done, the new Olson Community Engagement Center at 445 E. 1st Street, will house six organizations including the Fremont Area United Way, Rebuilding Together, Fremont Family Coalition, Sixpence, Volunteer Connection and the Metropolitan Community College Employability Academy Center.
Although the updated facility is yet to be completed, that hasn’t stopped the organizations that will call it home from already finding ways to do what the Olson Community Engagement Center ventures to do—create collaboration between organizations in order to improve outcomes for the people they serve.
“Every piece of every partner that is going to be officed in here would not have happened without partnerships, relationships, trust, collaboration for the bigger outcome and the common agenda of serving those in our community,” Shawn Shanahan, Fremont Area United Way executive director, said at the unveiling in June. “This will allow community non-profit partners to come together in one space and truly move the needle from birth to keeping the elderly in their homes. Allowing all of us to focus on all of our own mission, and yet work in partnership for the common cause of serving individuals, children and families.”
The renovations are being completed in two phases—with the first phase including portions of the east side of the building which will house Sixpence and Metropolitan Community College when finished.
According to Shanahan, those renovations are planned to be completed by the end of the year. Currently, windows and drywall are being put in after several walls were torn down to create a large room that will house Sixpence’s Family Engagement Center.
“We serve children that are considered at risk in the community, prenatally until the time they turn 3-years-old and we transition them into a preschool,” Lauren Stoklasa, Director of Sixpence, said. “So our big goal is getting kids ready for preschool by the time they turn three and to help their families connect with other resources in the community and also help them get ready for that school setting.”
As Sixpence readies for its move into the Olson Community Engagement Center –Stoklasa is excited about what the move will provide for the families and children her organization already serves.
Currently, Sixpence is housed in the Fremont Public Schools Administration Building.
“We are still there currently—we have boxes sitting and waiting to go—but we’ve made due,” Stoklasa said. “We know that it’s going to be well worth the wait and we are super excited to come here and have that positive environment for all the kids – it’s going to be really light colored and fun.”
While MCC hasn’t been able to move into its new space yet either, according to Career Skills Coach Angela Baker the partnership and collaboration afforded by being housed in the Olson Community Engagement Center has already made an impact.
“Having a space here is something that is new to Metro and it is really exciting because Shawn and our other agency partners have already initiated a partnership for a career placement program here in the Fremont area,” she said. “We had our first pilot program earlier this month and it has blown all expectation away – there was just an outpouring of support from agency partners and local business partners.”
Stoklasa shared that excitement—saying that working alongside the other Olson Community Engagement Center agencies will help them all further their outcomes within the community.
“Before you might have all of the people working in early childhood development in one area and all people who work with the aging population in another—but when you put all of those minds together they are going to come up with some great ideas to help the community as a whole,” she said.
The second phase of renovation will begin once the first phase is complete and Sixpence and MCC officially move in – and according to Shanahan the hope is to have those renovations completed by the spring of 2019.
Shanahan added that the current renovations have had a minimal impact on the families served by United Way and the other organizations that currently call the building home – simply because that area of the building was unused prior to the creation of the Olson Community Engagement Center.
Along with supporting a variety of agencies when renovations are complete—the renovations to the building itself has also created work for local subcontractors who are completing the work.
“Paul Gifford did an amazing job of making sure that we stayed local on absolutely everything,” Shanahan said. “It was very important to the donor and to all the partners here that we kept all that business local—and we’ve been able to do that.”
She also thanked Dale and Fern Olson for their support and generosity in making the facility a possibility.
“We all know that this would not be possible without Dale and Fern, they have given us their time, talents and treasures to make dreams come true for our community,” she said. “They have been dedicated community partners and dedicated to helping families succeed.”
“We want to make sure this building and its vision will outlive any of us because it truly is about community transformation, collaboration and partnership to create dynamic change,” Shanahan said.