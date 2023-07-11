The City of Fremont has received a Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund award for a rental rehabilitation program.

The rental rehabilitation project was approved in the amount of up to $310,500 for the completion of seven rental units. Property owners may be eligible to receive up to $40,000 with a 1:1 match requirement to make improvements to rental properties.

Rental units will be required to remain at affordable rents to income-eligible tenants for 10 years. Approved properties must be rented to tenant households at or below 120% of the Area Median Income for Dodge County by standards established by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and rent limits cannot exceed the 65% HUD Home rent limits for Dodge County.

A meeting to discuss the program, eligibility and requirements will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. For more information, contact Mandy Gear at mandy@nenedd.org.