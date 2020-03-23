Requirements suspended for some hunter education students

Youth ages 11-15 who take the online Hunter Education course normally are required to attend a two-hour Hunt Safe Session before they can receive a certificate of completion. That Hunt Safe Session requirement temporarily is being waived since the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission canceled all of its events and activities through May 31. Those 11- to 15-year-olds who complete the online course will be certified, and they will be encouraged to take a Hunt Safe Session in the future.