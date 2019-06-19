To make room for expanding over-the-air transmissions like cell phones, nearly 1,000 TV stations around the country that broadcast over the airwaves are being required by law to move their signal to a new frequency.
KMTV 3, the CBS affiliate in Omaha, is one of them. You won’t be able to see KMTV 3 programming at all – shows like NCIS, FBI, Blue Bloods, and KMTV 3 News Now — until you rescan your TV to find the station’s new location. That’s why it’s necessary to rescan.
Viewers who watch KMTV 3 with an antenna (not through a cable or streaming service) will need to rescan their TVs on Friday—June 21—to pick up KMTV 3’s improved signal.
According to KMTV 3’s Director of Engineering, Matt Highwood, rescanning your TV is easy.
“Rescanning is essentially telling your TV to find all the available channels in your area,” Highwood said. “You can access your TV’s rescan function by pressing the menu button on your remote control. To scan, navigate to the ‘scan’ or ‘autotune’ function. If you’re watching on an older analog, non-HD television, you’ll need to rescan the converter box.”
Every TV set is different, so Highwood says if you run into any issues, the FCC is available to help through their consumer hotline. That number is 1-888-225-5322.
Work is being done on the station’s antenna at Crown Point in Omaha, and that may be causing some viewers to have difficulty getting a clear signal right now.
KMTV’s General Manager, Larry Forsgren, says it’s because the station is having to broadcast temporarily on a backup antenna located at a lower elevation on their tower while the new antenna is going up.
“Viewers who’ve been having trouble seeing our signal lately will see us clearly again on June 21, once they rescan their television sets,” Forsgren said. “You’ll be able to see a big difference in the new and improved signal.”
If you forget to rescan your TV on Friday, Highwood says that’s OK.
“You can rescan your TV at any time on or after the 21st,” he said. “In fact, it’s a good idea to periodically rescan for channels. You may be surprised at the extra stations you’ll be able to pick up.”
To learn more about when and why TV stations are being required to move their signals, and how to rescan your TV, go to the government’s website: TVAnswers.org.