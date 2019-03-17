It was confirmed by Fremont Firefighters that all seven rescue personnel who were helped to safety by two Black Hawk helicopters are in good condition.
No other information is available at this time.
Reports over a police scanner Thursday night indicated that Black Hawk helicopters were used to help save seven rescue personnel in two boats that capsized on the Elkhorn River east of Fremont. The rescue personnel had been in the water for about an hour.
The two boats that capsized were attempting to make a water rescue of five people in a house near County Road 28 and U Boulevard south of U.S. Highway 30 between Fremont and Arlington.
The personnel were flown to Fremont Municipal Airport, where rescue vehicles took them to Methodist Fremont Health.
Fremont Police assisted in blocking traffic from the airport to the hospital.