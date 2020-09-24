Resolution to terminate DCHS contract placed on city council agenda

A resolution has been placed on next Tuesday's Fremont City Council agenda that would serve notice and terminate the city's animal control contract with Dodge County Humane Society.
The resolution was introduced by Councilmember Glen Ellis and is centered around "issues of concern raised by the public" and the findings from the recently dissolved Animal Control Advisory Board, according to the resolution.
The citizen-led advisory board was formed in early May following a special Fremont City Council meeting looking into citizen complaints regarding the services provided under the city's animal control contract.
During the advisory board's Sept. 17 meeting, board members highlighted several sections of the city's contract with DCHS that may be out of compliance.
One of those potential violations falls under Section 2(A) of the contract which states that DCHS agreed to provide a "monthly report of its activities to the Chief of Police of the City of Fremont."
The report would include tracking statistics in regard to the number of animals entering and exiting the facility, as well as euthanasias and the reason for the action.
The committee strongly recommended a new monthly report be formed, saying the current monthly report is hand-written and has never matched numbers from a monthly computer printout.
"I've placed items on the city council's upcoming agenda for the purpose of addressing and bringing resolution to the public's concern and the numerous and repeated complaints made to law enforcement and members of the city council," Ellis said in a statement to the Tribune.
A petition was submitted to council members in early May that included over 1,100 signatures from Fremont residents asking for an investigation into DCHS.
"The city's contract with DCHS has been under scrutiny for some time by many individuals and this scrutiny was intensified a few months ago with the appointment of an investigatory Animal Control-Citizen's Advisory Board," Ellis said.
That frustration carried over to some council members, including Ellis. During a Sept. 8 meeting, Ellis said he was frustrated by the amount of time it had taken for the committee to obtain documents and move forward with its findings.
He said the committee was never meant to be a long-term project. The delays, whether caused by DCHS, the city or committee, are only adding to the frustration he said many in Fremont are starting to feel.
“I think it’s time for us to start getting some answers and getting them quick,” Ellis said during the meeting.
In his statement, Ellis said the added agenda items address "apparent, existing failures and violations."
A second item from Ellis is expected to be added to the council's agenda on Friday that would require the city to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) to request and receive new animal control applications.
"This would go a long way to remedy the public's concerns regarding the city's animal control measures and their concerns over the humane treatment and handling of animals in the city of Fremont," he said.
DCHS could not be reached for comment prior to publication.
