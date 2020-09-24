Resolution to terminate DCHS contract placed on city council agenda

"I've placed items on the city council's upcoming agenda for the purpose of addressing and bringing resolution to the public's concern and the numerous and repeated complaints made to law enforcement and members of the city council," Ellis said in a statement to the Tribune.

A petition was submitted to council members in early May that included over 1,100 signatures from Fremont residents asking for an investigation into DCHS.

"The city's contract with DCHS has been under scrutiny for some time by many individuals and this scrutiny was intensified a few months ago with the appointment of an investigatory Animal Control-Citizen's Advisory Board," Ellis said.

That frustration carried over to some council members, including Ellis. During a Sept. 8 meeting, Ellis said he was frustrated by the amount of time it had taken for the committee to obtain documents and move forward with its findings.

He said the committee was never meant to be a long-term project. The delays, whether caused by DCHS, the city or committee, are only adding to the frustration he said many in Fremont are starting to feel.

“I think it’s time for us to start getting some answers and getting them quick,” Ellis said during the meeting.