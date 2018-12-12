Two proposed resolutions that with passage during Tuesday’s Fremont City Council meeting would have terminated the employment of City Administrator Brian Newton and Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer were voided by Mayor Scott Getzschman based on the legal opinion if City Attorney Mark Enenbach.
Copies of both resolutions, brought forward by Ward 2 Councilmember Susan Jacobus, were received by the Tribune and both were authenticated by Jacobus as being authored by her with legal advisement from Omaha-based attorney Dave Domina.
Because the resolutions were voided before any discussion could be had on either matter, citing their interpretation of local code and state statute, the resolutions were not released at the meeting.
Information from both resolutions, including a list of various bullet points laying out the grounds on which Jacobus sought to terminate the employment of both administrators, is included in this edition of the Tribune.
“Our code and state statute are very clear, the city administrator is appointed by the mayor and approved by the city council,” Getzschman recited. “The city administrator shall hold the office until the end of the mayor’s term and until their successors are appointed. These appointed officers may be removed at any time by the mayor with the approval and majority of city council.”
“The resolution was made by a council member which truly is not legal by state statute and city code—so at this time this resolution would be denied.”
Enenbach then tried to expand on Getzschman’s comments regarding the resolutions.
“The point you are making is that the removal cannot be done unilaterally, either by yourself or by the council, it has to be in concurrence,” he said. “That is clearly what Mr. Newton’s employment agreement states and it’s clearly what state statute states.”
Jacobus then questioned Enenbach’s legal opinion—based off of outside legal counsel she had received regarding the matter.
“Based on separate legal counsel I was advised that we had every legal right to do so, and that if we have the majority vote to do so, we could literally override your decision that would be similar to a veto,” she said.
Enenbach disagreed with that legal opinion, prompting Jacobus to suggest tabling the resolutions until the next meeting when her legal counsel, Dave Domina, could be present.
“This is not a resolution that I created on my own, I did it with full legal counsel and unfortunately he was unable to attend this evening,” she said. “This will be revisited.”
Newly-elected Councilmember Brad Yerger then questioned Enenbach on the exact city code and state statute he was citing in regards to his legal opinion.
Enenbach said he was citing Section 2-501 of Fremont’s Municipal Code and a section of Mr. Newton’s employment agreement. He also said he was referring to Nebraska Revised Statute 16-308.
Enenbach also said he believed the resolution to terminate the employment of Newtown also infringed on his rights under the United States Constitution.
“Another point I would make here is that the process being suggested here would also clearly violate the constitutional rights of Mr. Newton—a violation of his Fifth Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment rights,” he said. “His contract and perhaps city code gives him a property interest and certainly a liberty interest that provides due process for him, of which he would not be receiving any if this process were to continue.”
Following the denial of the resolution regarding Newton, Getzchman also denied the resolution regarding Wimer.
“Mr. Wimer is employed and hired by city staff, he is not appointed by the mayor, he falls under the guidelines of the personnel handbook of the city of Fremont and the city council has no jurisdiction in regards to HR (human resources) issues and daily HR issues,” he said. “So again at the end of the day, this resolution is not a legal resolution and would also be denied.”
Following the back-and-forth regarding the legality of the resolutions, Jacobus said she would again seek legal advisement on both resolutions—and plans to revisit both at a future meeting.
“Trust me, my attorney and I will have a long conversation and I will follow this through because I gave my word that I would,” she told the Tribune following Tuesday’s council meeting.
Jacobus added that she had been prompted to bring forth the resolutions at least partly due to concerns raised to her by local residents.
“Several citizens had asked me to, they’ve had some dealings that have come to the council and I feel we are not being told everything we need to make good governance decisions,” she said.