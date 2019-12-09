“Life in the Soil – Dig Deeper” was this year’s theme of the annual Conservation Poster Contest sponsored by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD).
Approximately 127 K-12th grade students participated in the contest. Layers of soil with earthworms, plant roots, and animal burrows were some of the examples shown in the winning posters, created by students from across the LENRD’s 15-counties in northeast Nebraska.
The following area winners will receive special recognition from the LENRD:
Grades K-1: 1, Gage Anderson, St. Wenceslaus, Dodge; 2, Connor Pojar, St. Wenceslaus, Dodge; 3, Madison Blaha, St. Wenceslaus, Dodge.
Grades 2-3: Emma Ortmeier, St. Wenceslaus, Dodge; 2, Lauren Hegemann, St. Wenceslaus, Dodge.
Grades 4-6: 3, Bree Pojar, St. Wenceslaus, Dodge.
Grades 10-12: 1, Brooklyn Bailey, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, West Point.
The first-place posters in each category were sent on to the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts in Lincoln for the state competition. Bailey placed first in the state completion in grades 10-12.
These students will also receive special recognition from the NARD in Lincoln. The poster created by Bailey will be sent on to Las Vegas for the national competition in February 2020.