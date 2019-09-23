A Bellevue man died Sunday after a grain elevator accident at Interstate Commodities, Inc., north of Fremont.
The body of Zane Fecht, 32, was recovered from a grain elevator at about 9:30 p.m., said Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen.
Fremont Fire Department Capt. Pat Tawney said a call came in about 2:20 p.m. about someone trapped in a grain bin.
The city’s fire department and personnel from Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene at 549 E. County Road T.
When firefighters first arrived, they were told Fecht had gone into the concrete grain elevator to break up crust on the grain, when he reportedly fell through, Hespen said.
Tawney said the grain elevator worker had been trying to dislodge rotten grain consisting of corn, soybeans, milo and wheat.
About six or seven firefighters took rope and equipment on the bin’s roof, Tawney said.
A firefighter rappelled about 117 feet down into the bin, but the body wasn’t visible.
In the meantime, Central Valley Ag employees specially trained in grain bin rescue arrived.
“They put another person in the bin,” Tawney said.
A grain vacuum was used to extract the grain from the bin.
“After a long time, they were able to locate the body,” Tawney said. “We basically vacuumed the grain away from him and were able to get a harness on him and get him out.”
Firefighters were on the scene for about 7 ½ hours. Tawney said approximately 40 people responded to the site. No one was injured in the recovery efforts.
An investigation of the accident is ongoing, Hespen said.