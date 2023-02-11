People have been seeing less of Berta Quintero lately.

Not because she hasn’t been around, but because the Fremont woman has lost 89 pounds.

Quintero, 40, and her husband, Besler, and her mother, Reinita Rivera, own Reinita restaurant and the two Reinita ice cream shops in downtown Fremont.

Berta recalls how her weight-loss journey started.

The businesswoman said she began gaining a lot of weight while pregnant with the couple’s youngest daughter, Arantza.

Berta’s weight went up to 257 pounds. She lost about 20 pounds after Arantza’s birth and wanted to lose more.

But Berta struggled to lose the weight and it was affecting her health. While in school in Guatemala, Berta had loved to play basketball and soccer.

But after gaining the weight, Berta didn’t even have the energy to attend her daughters’ sporting events and would tell her husband to go instead.

Berta was tired and suffered back and leg pain.

In November 2021, Berta went to her doctor. He said her blood sugar level, which was 9.8, was too high. Berta learned she had diabetes.

“He told me, ‘You need to lose weight and eat better,’” she recalled, adding that the doctor told her to exercise, too.

Berta began taking prescription medicine, two pills daily, for the diabetes.

Then one of her kitchen employees, who goes to the Fremont Family YMCA, recommended that Berta go there as well.

Berta began following that advice at the end of January 2021.

After she dropped her kids off at school, Berta started going to the Y at 7:30 a.m. on weekdays. She began working out on the Y’s exercise machines. She started going to a weight lifting class every Friday and sometimes on Wednesdays.

“That class is very, very good,” she said.

Berta altered her eating habits, too. She eats no rice, bread or tortillas on weekdays.

“I try to eat salad, vegetables and meat,” she said, adding that she drinks lots of water.

She also drinks a natural juice beverage.

Customers began to notice that she was losing weight. She continued going to the Y throughout 2021. She’d lose 79 pounds.

Three months after the first doctor’s visit when she was diagnosed with diabetes, Berta went to her physician again. He said her blood sugar level had decreased to 7.8. Three months after that it was down to 6.2 and she was able to reduce the amount of medicine she took.

By November 2021, her level was down to 5.9 and Berta said her doctor encouraged her to keep going to the gym.

Berta noted that sweating during exercise caused an allergic reaction on her stomach, where she had loose skin after her weight loss. She had surgery to remove extra stomach skin in December.

Berta said her doctor told her that she couldn’t exercise for two months after the surgery, but she plans to start going to the Y again next week.

She’s seen the benefits of weight loss. She’s less tired and doesn’t have pain.

She has the energy to attend her daughters’ sporting events.

“My husband said he loves the way I look. He’s proud of me,” she said.

Berta said she used to wear a size 17 and sometimes size 19 in jeans.

“Now I wear size 7. I dress differently now. I can put whatever I want on,” she said.

Best of all, Berta said she’s feeling healthier. That’s important as she and her husband and her mom run the family business, which requires lots of hours.

Before the weight loss, Berta was tired at the end of the day.

“Now, I can wake up at 3 or 4 in the morning and I’m not feeling tired,” she said.

The restaurant also has a DJ on Friday and Saturday nights and Berta and she and her husband stay after the establishment closes to clean up. Sometimes, they don’t leave until the early morning hours, then they’re back at the restaurant the next day at 9:30 a.m.

Berta said she takes care of the restaurant at 343 N. Main St., and her husband takes care of the ice cream shops at 130 N. Main St. and 709 Broad St.

“We work together,” Berta said.

She describes her mother as her best help, noting that the businesses are named after her mom. In Spanish, Reinita means queen.

Other family members also work for the Quinteros. Their teenage daughter, Kaylee, helps out after school.

Some might wonder how Berta manages to lose weight while constantly working around food.

“I see the food and everything smells good, but I don’t eat too much,” she said.

When her mom or sister cooks, Berta will ask them for a small portion of beans and two eggs with sour cream. Or she’ll ask for salad with chicken with just a little chorizo (sausage) for extra flavor. The salad includes lettuce, tomato and cilantro.

Berta believes the exercise and food choices – together—have helped her lose weight.

“I never think, ‘I’m on a diet,’ because if you think you’re on a diet, you want to eat everything,” she said.

Berta added that even if someone works out for two or three hours and then overeats, it’s as if they’ve done nothing.

She doesn’t forego all treats.

She’ll have a tortilla and a little rice on Saturdays and Sundays. She and her family eat Chinese food once a month on a weekend.

Once in a while, she’ll eat a banana split from one of the ice cream shops.

She has future goals.

“I want to lose a little bit more weight,” she said. “I want to be stronger.”

In the meantime, Berta has encouraged those around her.

“Berta is such an inspiration to us at the Fremont Family YMCA,” said Ashley Remington, membership and marketing director. “She shows up, works hard and is dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle, even with being a busy business owner and mother. We love seeing our members lose weight, but to see her drastically lower her A1C, improve her energy, and her quality of life, that’s why we exist. We are thrilled to be a part of Berta’s journey and are so proud of her transformation.”