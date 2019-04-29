During Saturday’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Fremont, 11 boxes of prescription drugs were collected for a total of 231 pounds of unused/expired medications.
Baker’s, Hy-Vee and Walmart hosted drop-off sites this year.
The Fremont Police Department has a National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators box in the first floor lobby the elevator. The public can use the box to dispose of unused and expired medications. No liquids, needles, inhalers, thermometers or medical waste can be accepted.