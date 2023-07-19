This year’s John C. Fremont Days Youth Pedal Pull, sponsored by the Fremont Kiwanis Club, had 73 entries, ages 4-12.
The top finishers were:
Age 4
Girls: 1st, Jessa Wells, Fremont; 2nd, Harlowe Christensen, Omaha; 3rd, Lauren Gibney, Fremont.
Boys: 1st, Tozer Wells, Fremont; 2nd, Axton Nolan, Fremont; 3rd, Oliver Plessner, Fremont.
Age 5
Girls: 1st, Cheyanne Glodowski, Ames; 2nd, Hadley Graham-Wheeler, Fremont; 3rd, Etta Valla, Fremont.
Boys: 1st, Wyatt Gibney, Fremont; 2nd, Kyler Menking, Fremont; 3rd, Haizin Rahn, Piedmont, South Dakota.
Age 6
Girls: 1st, Lenora Rume, Fremont; 2nd, Amelia Cramer, Fremont; 3rd, Sabrina Keske, Fremont.
Boys: 1st, Liam Hansen, Arlington; 2nd, Keegan Burt, Fremont; 3rd, Carson Ellis, Fremont.
Age 7
Girls: 1st, Miyah Merritt, Fremont; 2nd, May Holl, Fremont; 3rd, Averie Nolan Fremont.
Boys: 1st, Luke Wemhoff, North Bend; 2nd, Marshall Glodowski, Ames; 3rd, Rook Allen, Bridger, Montana.
Age 8
Girls: 1st, Katelyn Hilgenkamp, Arlington; 2nd, Lexi Paden, Fremont; 3rd, Veronica Cramer, Fremont.
Boys: 1st, Kaleb Royuk, Arlington; 2nd, Cayden Baedke, Omaha; 3rd, Keagan Rahn, Piedmont, South Dakota.
Age 9
Girls: 1st, Kaylee Kucera, North Bend; 2nd, Chloe Rahn, Piedmont, South Dakota.
Boys: 1st, John Nebuda, Fremont; 2nd, David Wells, Fremont; 3rd, Eli Gallatin, Fremont.
Age 10
Girls: 1st, Lilly Wolf, Fremont; 2nd, Ansleigh Ellis, Fremont; 3rd, Sophie Hansen, Arlington.
Boys: 1st, Owen Peheck, Fremont; 2nd, Callon Burke, Fremont; 3rd, Matthew Merritt, Fremont.
Age 11
Girls: 1st, Mila Volpp, Hooper; 2nd, Molly Volpp, Hooper; 3rd, Raimey Allen, Bridger, Montana.
Boys: 1st, Silas Gallatin, Fremont.
Age 12
Boys: 1st, Logan Hilgenkamp, Arlington.