Results released for John C. Fremont Days youth pedal pull event

Local News

This year’s John C. Fremont Days Youth Pedal Pull, sponsored by the Fremont Kiwanis Club, had 95 entries, ages 4-12.

The top finishers were:

Age 4

Girls: 1st, Cheyanne Glodowski, Ames; 2nd, Emersyn Howard, Colorado Springs, Colorado; 3rd, Eleanor Flood, Denver, Colorado.

Boys: 1st, Wyatt Gibney, Fremont; 2nd, Ian Hanquist, Omaha; 3rd, Mason Subbert, Colon.

Age 5

Girls: 1st, Harper Russman, Wisner; 2nd, Amelia Cramer, Fremont; 3rd, Abbie Maxwell, Fremont.

Boys: 1st, Liam Hansen, Arlington; 2nd, Ruston Nielsen, Fremont; 3rd, Tyson Schutt, Fremont.

Age 6

Girls: 1st, Miyah Merritt, Fremont; 2nd, Emmalynn Wemhoff, North Bend; 3rd, Laurisa Dowty, Arlington.

Boys: 1st, Luke Wemhoff, North Bend; 2nd, Marshall Glodowski, Ames; 3rd, Isaac Hanquist, Omaha.

Age 7

Girls: 1st, Katelyn Hilgenkamp, Arlington; 2nd, Ridley Peck, Fremont; 3rd, Jayden Maxwell, Fremont.

Boys: 1st, Landon Fuchs, Arlington; 2nd, Kaleb Royuk, Arlington; 3rd, Jaxson Schutt, Fremont.

Age 8

Girls: 1st, Amelia Schaker, Fremont; 2nd, Kaylee Kucera, North Bend.

Boys: 1st, John Nebuda, Fremont; 2nd, Klaven Carlson, Uehling; 3rd, Finn Duggan, St. Louis, Missouri.

Age 9

Girls: 1st, Sophia Hansen, Arlington; 2nd, Hadley Wemhoff, North Bend; 3rd, Irie Galinda, David City.

Boys: 1st, Cooper Wemhoff, North Bend; 2nd, Nicholas Bopp, Fremont; 3rd, Matthew Merritt, Fremont.

Age 10

Girls: 1st, Mila Volpp, Hooper; 2nd, Molly Volpp, Hooper; 3rd, Brianna Marshall, Fremont.

Boys: 1st, Collin Fuchs, Arlington; 2nd, Zachery Bopp, Fremont; 3rd, Silas Floust, Fremont.

Age 11

Girls: 1st, Kamryn Rippe, Yutan; 2nd, Emma Havranek, Omaha; 3rd, Lily Marshall, Fremont.

Boys: 1st, Logan Hilgenkamp, Arlington; 2nd, Brayden Buresh, Fremont; 3rd, Miachel Conner, Fremont.

Age 12

Girls: 1st, Jamie Conner, Fremont.

Boys: 1st, Maxwell Volpp, Hooper; 2nd, Trenton Hansen, Arlington; 3rd, Justin Kucera, North Bend.

