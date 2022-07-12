Results released for John C. Fremont Days youth pedal pull event

This year’s John C. Fremont Days Youth Pedal Pull, sponsored by the Fremont Kiwanis Club, had 95 entries, ages 4-12.
The top finishers were:
Age 4
Girls: 1st, Cheyanne Glodowski, Ames; 2nd, Emersyn Howard, Colorado Springs, Colorado; 3rd, Eleanor Flood, Denver, Colorado.
Boys: 1st, Wyatt Gibney, Fremont; 2nd, Ian Hanquist, Omaha; 3rd, Mason Subbert, Colon.
Age 5
Girls: 1st, Harper Russman, Wisner; 2nd, Amelia Cramer, Fremont; 3rd, Abbie Maxwell, Fremont.
Boys: 1st, Liam Hansen, Arlington; 2nd, Ruston Nielsen, Fremont; 3rd, Tyson Schutt, Fremont.
Age 6
Girls: 1st, Miyah Merritt, Fremont; 2nd, Emmalynn Wemhoff, North Bend; 3rd, Laurisa Dowty, Arlington.
Boys: 1st, Luke Wemhoff, North Bend; 2nd, Marshall Glodowski, Ames; 3rd, Isaac Hanquist, Omaha.
Age 7
Girls: 1st, Katelyn Hilgenkamp, Arlington; 2nd, Ridley Peck, Fremont; 3rd, Jayden Maxwell, Fremont.
Boys: 1st, Landon Fuchs, Arlington; 2nd, Kaleb Royuk, Arlington; 3rd, Jaxson Schutt, Fremont.
Age 8
Girls: 1st, Amelia Schaker, Fremont; 2nd, Kaylee Kucera, North Bend.
Boys: 1st, John Nebuda, Fremont; 2nd, Klaven Carlson, Uehling; 3rd, Finn Duggan, St. Louis, Missouri.
Age 9
Girls: 1st, Sophia Hansen, Arlington; 2nd, Hadley Wemhoff, North Bend; 3rd, Irie Galinda, David City.
Boys: 1st, Cooper Wemhoff, North Bend; 2nd, Nicholas Bopp, Fremont; 3rd, Matthew Merritt, Fremont.
Age 10
Girls: 1st, Mila Volpp, Hooper; 2nd, Molly Volpp, Hooper; 3rd, Brianna Marshall, Fremont.
Boys: 1st, Collin Fuchs, Arlington; 2nd, Zachery Bopp, Fremont; 3rd, Silas Floust, Fremont.
Age 11
Girls: 1st, Kamryn Rippe, Yutan; 2nd, Emma Havranek, Omaha; 3rd, Lily Marshall, Fremont.
Boys: 1st, Logan Hilgenkamp, Arlington; 2nd, Brayden Buresh, Fremont; 3rd, Miachel Conner, Fremont.
Age 12
Girls: 1st, Jamie Conner, Fremont.
Boys: 1st, Maxwell Volpp, Hooper; 2nd, Trenton Hansen, Arlington; 3rd, Justin Kucera, North Bend.