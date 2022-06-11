Retired fire captain recalls 30 years of service

Capt. Pat Tawney remembers the call and the men he could have lost.

Tawney retired June 2 from the Fremont Fire Department, where he served for 30 years and one week. His career has included tender moments when people thanked EMT and paramedic firefighters and heart-wrenching times of trying to help accident victims.

Amid it all was a fellowship among firefighters who spent days and nights working together in emergency situations.

One of those occurred in March 2019 when Fremont became an island after flood waters covered roads making them impassable.

On March 14, the department got a call of walls collapsing in a house near the Elkhorn River. Three adults and a 2-year-old child were inside.

“They said two walls were collapsed and the third was about to go,” Tawney said.

It was dark, windy and cold and the fire department was short of help. With limited resources, Tawney put out a call on Facebook for airboats.

Crews were deployed to east U.S. Highway 30 to rescue the people. The mission began well as seven men in two boats set out.

“Everything was great,” Tawney said. “They were in shallow water and the wind was behind them. They got to where they needed to go (on a county road that was under water). They were cruising down the road.”

Rescuers were preparing to turn east, when a wave sank the first boat. The second boat stopped to check on the first and then sank.

The men, who had one radio, called for help.

Tawney said his heart didn’t just sink when he heard the call.

It seemed like it fell right out of him.

He called firefighter (now Lieutenant) Nick Morris, who said the men were getting cold in the water.

“Hang in there. We’re trying to get you some help,” Tawney said.

Tawney said Morris doubted help would arrive.

After a while, the men planned to shake hands and try to walk out of the flood water or tie themselves together and attempt to walk out as a group.

But the men were chest deep in freezing, flowing water. Debris, including trees, and chunks of ice floated by them.

Tawney was called and told a Nebraska National Guard Blackhawk helicopter was 10 minutes away and was going to rescue the men.

All seven were rescued and taken to Methodist Fremont Health.

That was as close as Tawney had ever been to losing someone under his command.

“It changes your perspective on life,” Tawney said. “You don’t ever want to put somebody in that position. It’s an awful feeling.”

Many hugs followed at the hospital, then firefighters who were part of the crews returned to work six hours later.

Tawney is grateful everyone under his command did return home during his three-decade tenure and, looking back, he has many good memories from his career.

A 1984 graduate of North Bend Central, Tawney worked at the Excel Beef plant in Schuyler for more than five years. He joined the North Bend Volunteer Fire Department in 1986.

He enjoyed the camaraderie, excitement and community involvement that the fire department offered. Back then, the department hosted several dances and steak fry events.

“As a young guy, it was fun to be part of that,” he said.

In 1990, he moved to Lincoln to attend Southeast Community College, where he’d earn an associate’s degree in fire science technology.

Tawney was still in college when he joined the Southeast Rural Volunteer Fire Department.

His job with that department involved station maintenance, keeping trucks fueled and restocking supplies. He drove the first firetruck to fire scenes.

Being new, it was kind of scary to bring a truck to scenes in an area with which he wasn’t familiar.

And that was in a time before cell phones and Google Earth, which provides images of locations via satellite.

It was good experience.

Tawney graduated in March 1992 and was hired that May by the Fremont Fire Department.

“When I tested – back in the day – we had 118 to 125 people apply for one job,” he said.

Tawney believes his experience in Lincoln and North Bend, along with his associate’s degree, were beneficial.

“Back then, we had pretty hefty resumes,” he said.

Other men – Dave Wordekemper, Alan Atkinson, Tom Christensen, Jamie Meyer, Todd Coffey—hired around the same time as Tawney had a lot of experience and schooling when they were hired, he said.

Tawney was an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) when he was hired and earned his EMT Intermediate certificate in 1997. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1999 and became an EMT paramedic in 2000. The medic training involved thousands of hours.

He was promoted to captain in 2006.

Throughout the years, Tawney has appreciated the camaraderie among firefighters, who in earlier times went to weddings and had baby showers and barbecues when they were off duty.

That’s changed as firefighters have become extremely busy.

“They still do things together, but not at the extent that it used to be,” he said.

Firefighters did more training in the early 1990s, but time for that seemed to slip away with increased squad calls.

Crews still get training, however.

“When you’re busy and you make 13, 14, 18 runs in a day, we feel that’s a lot of training. Guys become pretty proficient at what they do,” Tawney said.

He’s appreciated meeting people in the community when looking for potential fire hazards in businesses. It’s hard to find time to make those connections now, he said.

Tawney has good memories of people grateful, because rescue squad personnel performed life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on them after a cardiac arrest.

It was rewarding when these people stopped by the fire station with cookies or flowers and shook squad members’ hands.

Sometimes, people brought flowers from a funeral and said things like: “Thank you for everything you did for Dad. I know you tried.”

“That’s nice when they recognize that you gave it everything you had to try to help somebody that they loved,” he said.

Tawney remembers fatal accidents that occurred before a bypass near Menards was built.

“Anytime we got a call to that intersection, it was horrible,” Tawney remembered. “We pretty much put a (medical) helicopter on standby almost every time we went out there.

“I don’t know how many, but we worked a lot of fatality, major trauma accidents at that corner until they got that overpass put in thankfully.”

Tawney said it seems like when he started with the fire department accidents were worse.

“We still have bad occasions, but it seems like they’re not on a regular basis like they were back then, where multiple people were injured or killed in a single incident,” he said. “I think airbags have come so far and vehicle safety has changed so much that it’s made it better. We really went through some rough times with some car accidents in the early to mid-’90s.”

At his retirement party, Tawney complimented firefighters.

“They made my job awful easy for 30 years and you can never thank them enough for that,” he said. “And you hope they see some staffing increases, because they’re in a pretty desperate time right now.”

Tawney is continuing his work as a Dodge County Supervisor after taking office in January 2021. He plans to run for re-election.

He and his wife, Jolene, have five children, Bailey (and husband, Austin) Lammers; Travis Schoeneck (and wife, Ashley); Alec Tawney; Kortlyn Tawney (and her husband, Aaron); and Olivia, a 2022 North Bend Central High School graduate; and three grandchildren.

Tawney looks to the future with many good memories from a long career of helping others.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.