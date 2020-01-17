Firefighter Dana Leland wondered what the patient was thinking.
As part of the Fremont Fire Department, he and other rescue squad members were at a woman’s house when she went into cardiac arrest.
They performed CPR. Defibrillator pads were placed on the woman, who became conscious after she was shocked.
On the way to the hospital, Leland told the woman what had happened. A concerned look crossed her face and Leland wondered if she’d had a near-death experience.
“It looks like you’re thinking about something,” Leland said.
And she was.
“I think I left the stove on at home,” she said.
Leland smiles about the unexpected answer.
Now retired after more than 20 years of service, Leland has a kaleidoscope of memories from his years as a paid firefighter — one who started that career before he was 37 years old.
Leland was born in Fremont, where he grew up. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1980 and worked in the construction field for about 17 or 18 years.
He had a friend, a paid firefighter, at the department. He enjoyed listening to the other man’s experiences.
In 1998, Leland earned basic certification as an Emergency Medical Technician. He applied and was hired in March 1999.
The Fremont Fire Department has three shifts — A, B and C — of paid firefighters.
“I spent my whole career on B shift,” Leland said.
Leland would become a paramedic and then was promoted to lieutenant in 2006.
“I enjoyed being part of a team that was able to help people in medical emergencies and helping to protect their property and belongings in fire situations,” he said.
He’d see an increase in the number of calls.
“When I started in ’99, I think we were running maybe around 1,500 calls a year and then the last year — when I retired — I think they had over 3,000. I think last year, they had 3,015.”
He retired in May 2019 — but not before historic flooding that occurred in mid-March.
A couple of days into the flood, Leland and other first-responders were using a large, military truck to shuttle people from the north side of the Broad Street viaduct to the Wooden Windmill restaurant’s parking lot.
At the viaduct, Leland and firefighters were talking to an elderly man who said his animals — dogs, cats and rats — were in cages above the water. But he wanted the men to take him to his house so he could get the animals some food and water.
“We were just pulling up to his house when a call came in for a trailer on fire at Regency (mobile home park). We told him that he was going to have to hold tight for a little bit,” Leland said.
The man would wait awhile during a time when firefighters were flooded with calls for assistance.
“He ended up going to the fire station with us about four hours later. He stayed in the back of the truck that whole time,” Leland said.
The man would get someone else to take him to his house.
“He was really good about it,” Leland said.
Leland has non-flood-related memories, too.
One time, the rescue squad was called to help a man whose internal defibrillator kept activating and shocking him.
“He’d yell and jump when it would go off,” Leland said. “We decided we were going to start an IV to give him some medicine to help try to calm down his heart, which was actually doing its job.”
Leland was about to insert a needle for an IV when the man’s internal defibrillator went off.
This time, the patient wasn’t the only one who jumped.
“I think I jumped twice as high as he did,” Leland said. “I didn’t know. I didn’t think you get shocked, but I guess you’re always a little hesitant.”
Rescue squad personnel were able to get an IV into the man and transport him to the hospital.
Leland said rescue squad personnel have performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on several people, who survived, left the hospital and then visited the fire station to thank them.
“That’s always a good feeling,” Leland said.
He remembers one young boy who was on his bike when he was hit by a vehicle.
“It literally knocked him out of his shoes,” Leland said. “His parents brought him into the fire station a couple of years after that and he was doing pretty well. We were amazed.”
He’s been on some very sad calls.
Leland remembers responding to a call concerning a young woman, who’d taken her own life.
She was about the same age as his daughter at the time.
Situations like that can be especially tough for first-responders.
“All I could think of was — what could actually make somebody do that?” he said. “It makes you wonder why.”
Since retiring, Leland has looked ahead to the future.
He and his wife, June, married in 1984. They have a daughter, Amanda, and son, Jared, and three grandchildren. He owns and operates Leland Construction in Fremont and does general contracting.
“I’d been doing construction on my days off and I knew that’s what I was going to do when I left the fire station,” he said.
He’s kept active.
“It’s been busy,” he said. “I hit a time when things are pretty busy in the construction field.”
He hopes to do some traveling and fishing in the future.
What advice would he give for someone considering being a firefighter or paramedic?
“It’s a good job,” he said. “You need to have a good sense of humor and your training is important, because sometimes that’s all you have to rely on in situations you haven’t been in before.”