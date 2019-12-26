During his 36 years as a firefighter, Doug Backens literally has had trial by fire.
And flood.
Backens retired as a firefighter in May — but not before he’d waded into the sometimes deep waters of politics as Dodge County Supervisor for District 7.
As he looks ahead to his second year as a supervisor, Backens paused recently to reflect on his career.
Born in Omaha, Backens grew up in Fremont.
“I was a Clarmar Cat,” he said, referring to the local elementary school.
After high school, Backens and a couple of buddies joined the Fremont Volunteer Fire Department.
There, he had an opportunity to go on calls with the city’s paid firefighters, but learned he could do more — like driving a truck, hauling water and putting on an air pack and going into a fire — with the Fremont Rural Fire Department. So he worked with that department.
“My interest kept growing,” said Backens, who began applying at different fire departments.
By then, he was a husband and father. He and his wife, Angie, would have three children, Dustin, Rylee and Camden.
Backens worked a full-time job while taking general education classes at Metropolitan Community College. He’d start an 18-month fire protection technology course at Southeast Community College in Lincoln. Backens was three-fourths of the way through that program when he was hired as a full-time paid firefighter for the Fremont Fire Department, starting on Jan. 2, 1994.
He’d finish his associate’s degree on his days off.
Paid firefighters are divided into three shifts — A, B and C.
And throughout his entire 25 ½-year career as a paid firefighter, Backens would remain on A shift.
One shift lasts 24 hours and firefighters stay at the station during that time. The next day is the “call back” day, meaning a firefighter can be called back to the station if there are many calls.
“The third day was supposed to be your day of rest, but being a small fire department—if they got busy or had fires, everybody got called back,” he said.
He’s seen the numbers of calls rise from four a day to about nine. Many times firefighters have between 12 and 15 calls a day — mostly medical ones.
One shift recently fielded 19 calls.
That said, staffing numbers have stayed the same since 1969, he said, noting that each shift has nine firefighters with a minimum of seven.
“You miss out a lot of things at home, being on the rotation,” he added.
A firefighter’s family learns to work around holidays. For instance, they might celebrate Christmas a day or two early — or a day or two after the actual holiday.
Throughout the years, Backens did like his work.
He enjoyed helping others and seeing the positive results—like doing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on someone and helping them continue to live.
He’d become an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) Intermediate, meaning he could perform tracheal intubations to open a patient’s airway. He’s also a certified scuba diver. Divers have been needed to find drowning victims.
Backens was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in March 2008.
During his career, Backens dealt with extremely sad situations like fatal car accidents—which can be very difficult when children are involved — especially when firefighters have children and grandchildren of their own.
“It hits you more, the older you get and the longer you’ve been there,” he said.
One of the most tragic times involved a house fire in which a mother and two daughters died almost 11 year ago.
Backens also saw some unusual situations in his career — like the time firefighters got a 3 a.m. call regarding a boy who was stuck in a clothes chute.
The chute went from the main floor to the basement of a house and the child had been encouraged by a friend or family member to see if he could get through it.
Firefighters found the boy wedged in the chute.
Backens said it didn’t take long to get the boy out of it safely.
But that same individual later got stuck in river mud by the Platte River.
“Those are probably the most unique, individual calls I had,” he said.
Backens said that boy grew up and thinks he probably has his own kids by now.
“In the last couple of years, it seems like we’ve gotten a lot of different and unique calls,” he said. “Some of that stuff you train for all your life and you never use very often — and like this last year we used a lot.”
One included a 2018 high-angle rescue of a Great Dane, after the 110-pound dog found itself about halfway down a 200-foot bluff in the Riverview subdivision.
In April, fire and rescue personnel executive a high-angle rescue for a person who’d been pinned 30 feet above ground during an industrial accident.
Backens had been elected and already was serving as a Dodge County supervisor when mid-March flooding hit the area.
During the first seven to 10 days, firefighters worked around the clock answering so many calls.
He remembered coming to work during the early part of the flooding and hearing that water was coming up Broad Street.
“It was hard to imagine,” he said, who with other firefighters would rescue flood victims from their homes. “It was unreal — the devastation.”
He remembers two older gentlemen in a Jefferson Street home.
“Their whole duplex had 2 ½ to 3 feet of water in it,” he said. “One walked out, but the other guy could not walk.”
Backens and another firefighter carried that man out.
At one point, a man had ridden his tractor down Inglewood and made it to Cloverly and Main streets, where he was standing. Only a little water was there at that time. Backens and other firefighters were in a larger military truck that was able to go through deep water. They picked up him and another man.
Backens would see a different kind of action as a county supervisor.
“There’s been a lot going on,” he said.
That’s included seeing applications for chicken barns for the Lincoln Premium Poultry Costco Chicken processing plant and flood-related issues.
Backens retired from the fire department May 30.
During his years as a firefighter, he liked the thrill of being able to conquer a fire.
He’s enjoyed the camaraderie among co-workers.
Besides serving as a county supervisor, Backens owns a family lawn service called, Red Hot Lawn Care. His oldest son, Dustin, works at the business full time. Backens, his wife and their son, Camden, help out.
He also owns rental property.
“I’ve got three jobs,” Backens said. “I really haven’t retired.”
In the future, he plans to do some traveling. He likes camping and water fowl hunting. He and Angie have two grandsons — the oldest of which wants to be an astronaut when he grows up.
What’s his advice to people thinking about becoming a firefighter?
For one, they need a good sense of humor and the ability to adapt in a short amount of time under stressful conditions. They need to be a good communicator with the public and co-workers.
“When the alarm goes off, you know it’s time to do your job,” he said. “The adrenalin kicks in and you do what you’re trained to do.”