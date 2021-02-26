Retired Fremont pastor encourages daily exercise for a healthy heart

Skurdahl’s father had a heart attack for the first time five years prior. Additionally, his younger brother suffered a heart attack at 45, and his cousin died from one at 47.

With most of his job in the ministry involving sitting down, Skurdahl said he was ready to make a change soon after.

Despite getting winded after a block of running, Skurdahl was determined.

“I did was I ran as far as I could, got winded, then I’d walk, and then I would run again as far as I could and I’d walk,” he said.

Due to his active lifestyle as a child, Skurdahl said getting into running wasn’t difficult for him.

“It was a disappointment for sure because I couldn’t do much,” he said. “ But I didn’t ever get a feeling like, ‘It’s hopeless, I can’t do it.’ Just wanting to do more, it was more of a desire than a frustration.”

Skurdahl started running regularly for the next six years, running about three miles during his sessions. After moving to Kansas, he took a call to Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1976.

Although he briefly quit running to pursue swimming, Skurdahl embarked on an 18-mile hike on Pikes Peak with a member of his church from the backside of the mountain.