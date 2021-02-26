Retired Fremont pastor encourages daily exercise for a healthy heart

Having lost his grandfather and father to heart attacks, Clayton Skurdahl said he almost felt doomed.
But at the age of 26, he happened to view a program on the value of physical exercise and eating right for a healthy heart.
“I watched that program and I decided the best thing I could do was to start running,” he said. “I could get the most exercise in the shortest period of time, and all I had to do was put on a pair of tennis shoes and go out the door.”
Now 77, Skurdahl has maintained an active lifestyle for more than five decades. A retired pastor, he lives in Nye Square with his wife Diana.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, with 655,000 Americans dying each year, or about one every 36 seconds.
With February having been designated as American Health Month since 1964, Skurdahl said he wants others to follow his example.
“Not everybody’s meant to run. We’re all different, and we’ve got to do what we can,” he said. “But I think healthy exercise is part of helping with a healthy heart.”
Skurdahl originally grew up on a farm in west-central Minnesota. His grandfather had died bringing in the harvest from the field seven months before his birth.
“They had been in the middle of the Depression and hadn’t raised anything the year before, so I suppose it was the stress and the heat, but he just keeled over,” Skurdahl said. “Whether it was a stroke or heart attack, he died.”
Although Skurdahl wasn’t involved in team sports growing up, he said he still remained active with his work.
“I did nightly chores on the farm,” he said. “I helped clean the barn, chicken coop, things like that, so I was active in that way.”
In the 1960s, Skurdahl started attending college at Augsburg College in Minneapolis. The summer before his senior year, he volunteered at an inner-city church in Chicago and worked as an orderly at a hospital.
There, Skurdahl met his future wife, who was working as a registered nurse. The two ended up marrying in 1965 after his graduation.
Skurdahl then went on to attend a seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, working odd jobs as a janitor and loading trucks. After his graduation from the seminary at the age of 25, his first call in the ministry was in Wisconsin.
But tragedy struck soon after in 1971 when his father died from his second heart attack in 1971.
“He was not quite 57,” he said. “So I grew up with a fear of heart attacks, and fear’s a good motivator for that.”
Skurdahl’s father had a heart attack for the first time five years prior. Additionally, his younger brother suffered a heart attack at 45, and his cousin died from one at 47.
With most of his job in the ministry involving sitting down, Skurdahl said he was ready to make a change soon after.
Despite getting winded after a block of running, Skurdahl was determined.
“I did was I ran as far as I could, got winded, then I’d walk, and then I would run again as far as I could and I’d walk,” he said.
Due to his active lifestyle as a child, Skurdahl said getting into running wasn’t difficult for him.
“It was a disappointment for sure because I couldn’t do much,” he said. “ But I didn’t ever get a feeling like, ‘It’s hopeless, I can’t do it.’ Just wanting to do more, it was more of a desire than a frustration.”
Skurdahl started running regularly for the next six years, running about three miles during his sessions. After moving to Kansas, he took a call to Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1976.
Although he briefly quit running to pursue swimming, Skurdahl embarked on an 18-mile hike on Pikes Peak with a member of his church from the backside of the mountain.
“Three or four months later in the fall, we reversed it and we went up the front side and down the backside,” he said. “Well, I was hooked.”
After a 15-mile run for his church, Skurdahl said he went exclusively back to running, going about seven miles a day.
“I could do that in an hour or a little less, and I usually did it before supper,” he said. “But eventually, I would become a morning runner, go before I went to work basically.”
Skurdahl’s running also got his daughters, Jill, into the lifestyle, as well as his wife, who he said would run out in the dark with a flashlight.
“She was running five miles back when she was 75 years old,” he said. “But she recently had a hip replacement, as she had a couple of falls on a bike.”
Skurdahl continued to climb mountains, climbing 30 of the fourteeners in Colorado. After moving briefly to Nebraska, he moved back to Colorado and took part in the Denver Marathon, where he placed in the top third.
Skurdahl’s running continued, taking part in four marathons. He moved from Colorado to Valley in 1996, where he stayed for 12 years as a pastor.
At the age of 63, Skurdahl’s daughter convinced him to take part in the Lincoln Half-Marathon, which would be his first race in more than 20 years.
Unfortunately, Skurdahl ruptured his quad tendon while training, which also led to a staph infection during surgery.
“Luckily, it healed. The doctor didn’t think I’d run again,” he said. “I never did, I kind of gimped or jogged, but I still do it.”
From there, Skurdahl took work as an interim pastor in Bennington, Tekamah, Mead and Malmo, as well as working as a visitation pastor for Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont from 2014 to 2017.
During this, Skurdahl continued his exercise, walking seven-and-a-half miles at the age of 75.
“When I was 74, I still ran some of that, but I went 7.4 miles that year,” he said. “I still go about an hour a day doing something.”
In November 2020, Clayton and Diane Skurdahl sold their home to live at Nye Square, where Clayton Skurdahl continues to fill in for pastors on and off.
“We’re probably one of the younger ones here, but the house was too big for her to maintain basically after her injuries,” he said. “So that’s the reason, and we’re happy here.”
Now, Skurdahl mostly does his exercise in the morning, walking the trails and neighborhoods near Nye Square. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he also did workouts at the Fremont Family YMCA and Planet Fitness.
“We’ve had our shots, our vaccines, so we’ll get back out,” he said. “I’m getting pretty old, I probably still prefer just to walk.”
Skurdahl said he’s also been happy to see his granddaughter adopt an active lifestyle, as she ran cross country at Elkhorn South High School and now bikes and swims.
“I think we’re all different,” he said. “For some of us, running works, for others, biking does; it’s just some way of keeping active.”
In keeping an active lifestyle for more than 50 years, Skurdahl said his exercises have been an extreme benefit for him.
“For one thing, I don’t know if I’d have been here if I hadn’t done it,” he said. “And secondly, it’s a joy. And I must say that as a person of faith, I’m grateful that it worked for me.”
Seeking variation in his views as he embarks on his walks, Skurdahl said they’ve brought him joy as well.
“I think it’s kept the brain somewhat active too,” he said. “It makes you think better, you’re more alert, things like that.”
Although he said part of the reason behind his exercising at first was to live a long life, Skurdahl said he’s now doing it to be there for his loved ones, as he saw how the death of his father impacted his family.
“That’s what’s important,” he said. “Our bodies are built with a price and to be used wisely and with good stewardship, not just for ourselves, but particularly for those that count on us and that love us.”
For those wanting to take up exercising, Skurdahl stressed the importance of switching off between light days and heavy days.
“I was running up to 50, 60 miles a week when I was doing the marathoning, and you wouldn’t do every day full bore, you’d try to run a 15-mile run one day and then a four-mile one the next day,” he said. “So you vary it.”
But most importantly, Skurdahl said to never give up.
“Just move, be patient, but keep on with it,” he said. “And eventually, the pain will become a joy.”