Retired nurse uses art to encourage others

Kitty Hoden draws on her nursing experiences when painting pictures relating to the coronavirus.
Hoden is a retired registered nurse and past president of the Fremont Area Art Association.
And as the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold, the Fremont woman realized she could have been an essential health care worker.
Now, Hoden wondered what she could do to encourage others, while documenting this time in history for future generations.
The result has been a variety of pictures and cards. She’s sent thank you cards featuring her artwork. She encourages others to express their feelings through art — a process she believes can prove healing for the artists.
A registered nurse for 43 years, Hoden worked in intensive and cardiac care. For five years, she worked in a Chicago hospital.
“I’ve taken care of so many people on ventilators and I’ve taken care of people with unknown infectious diseases,” she said.
Hoden knows what it’s like to put on personal protective equipment and go into a patient’s room.
Her heart goes out to medical professionals caring for people with the COVID-19 virus.
A self-described news geek, Hoden has kept up on current events for years.
She was in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2014, about the time when the Ebola virus outbreak began making the news.
Shortly after Hoden returned to the United States, anyone who’d come back from the Congo was being placed in mandatory quarantine.
She missed that quarantine by only a couple of weeks.
Hoden closely followed news about the Ebola outbreak and was amazed by the healthcare workers’ love and commitment to providing care for their fellow human beings.
“To me, they were the hands and feet of Jesus,” she said.
She retired in April 2019 from Methodist Fremont Health and has stayed busy with art association activities.
Hoden was following the trajectory of the coronavirus story before the World Health Organization labeled it a pandemic.
The news hit close to home on the weekend of March 6-8 when local leaders announced the closings of schools and public buildings.
More repercussions occurred as the virus spread.
“I saw the world changing before me as the pandemic was spreading,” Hoden said. “Businesses were closed down. Teachers were now teaching from home. There was Zoom conferencing. Our economy was tanking and it was revealing long-term systematic cracks in our society that needed to be addressed for years — issues of access to health care, poverty, racism … The pandemic was revealing them very clearly,” she said.
Holden learned many people were journaling about their experiences and feelings, whether they were an essential worker or someone who was quarantined.
Inspired by that, she began drawing, seeking to capture the moment through pen and ink and watercolor.
“I love art,” she said. “I love creativity and so I felt like I wanted to document what I was feeling and thinking about at this time so I could remember it in the future and so my kids and grandkids could remember it.”
Mostly, Hoden realized that if the pandemic had occurred a year ago, she would have been an essential worker.
“I would have been one of the nurses going to work every day, caring for people, and as I listened to the stories coming out of New York City in particular — just the personal stories that were documented in newspapers — it impacted me,” she said. “How can you not feel care and compassion and personal and collective grief about what is still happening?”
Although no longer an essential worker, Hoden wanted to do something to help.
Hoden thought she could make pictures and cards that would be a bright spot in someone’s day.
“For me, art is about telling a story, but it’s also to make people think or to encourage them,” Hoden said.
She turned some pictures into cards for people in the community, saying: “Thank you for all you are doing to keep us healthy.”
One of Hoden’s friends, who’s a registered nurse, was working on a COVID-19 unit. The young woman sent a picture of herself in her personal protective equipment.
“I was so proud of her for being a nurse and working on the front lines and that very night I painted a picture of her wearing the face coverings and her gown and hat,” Hoden said. “I wanted to remember this time, the sacrifices people have made, the lives that have been lost.”
In her artwork, Hoden incorporates the “signature cat” she’s drawn since high school.
She’s been drawing a little mask on the feline, which has become her “Coronavirus Cat.”
Hoden believes others can benefit by making their own artwork.
“Art can be extremely healing,” Hoden said. “It puts you in a wonderful place. Now is the time when people are suffering from increased anxiety, loneliness and art helps you connect to yourself. It helps me connect with God. It’s very healing.”
Although the local art gallery is closed, pictures of what artists have been creating have been posted on its Instagram feed @Gallery92West.
“We’ve documented what artwork people are doing, what’s been meaningful to them,” she said. “We’ve been trying to connect people through art.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.