Retired nurse uses art to encourage others

Holden learned many people were journaling about their experiences and feelings, whether they were an essential worker or someone who was quarantined.

Inspired by that, she began drawing, seeking to capture the moment through pen and ink and watercolor.

“I love art,” she said. “I love creativity and so I felt like I wanted to document what I was feeling and thinking about at this time so I could remember it in the future and so my kids and grandkids could remember it.”

Mostly, Hoden realized that if the pandemic had occurred a year ago, she would have been an essential worker.

“I would have been one of the nurses going to work every day, caring for people, and as I listened to the stories coming out of New York City in particular — just the personal stories that were documented in newspapers — it impacted me,” she said. “How can you not feel care and compassion and personal and collective grief about what is still happening?”

Although no longer an essential worker, Hoden wanted to do something to help.

Hoden thought she could make pictures and cards that would be a bright spot in someone’s day.