 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Retired school personnel plan July 13 meeting

  • 0
Local News

The Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel will be meeting at noon July 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Luther Road, in Fremont.

A salad buffet will be served for the cost of $7. Call 402-727-5217 giving your name to make a required reservation or if you have a question.

Three scholarships will be given and the Outstanding Service Award winner will be announced.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Your Verizon bill is about to go up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News