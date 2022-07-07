Retired school personnel plan July 13 meeting

The Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel will be meeting at noon July 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Luther Road, in Fremont.
A salad buffet will be served for the cost of $7. Call 402-727-5217 giving your name to make a required reservation or if you have a question.
Three scholarships will be given and the Outstanding Service Award winner will be announced.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
