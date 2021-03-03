Retired school personnel plan March 10 meeting

Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel (FAARSP) will have a meeting from noon to 1 p.m. on March 10 at the Congregational Church, 16th and Broad streets, in Fremont.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Social distancing and a mask are required. No lunch will be served and no food will be brought in. Toilet paper will be collected for LifeHouse.
If you wish to attend, call 402-727-5217 and leave a message.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today