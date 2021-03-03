 Skip to main content
Retired school personnel plan March 10 meeting
Retired school personnel plan March 10 meeting

Local News

Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel (FAARSP) will have a meeting from noon to 1 p.m. on March 10 at the Congregational Church, 16th and Broad streets, in Fremont.

Social distancing and a mask are required. No lunch will be served and no food will be brought in. Toilet paper will be collected for LifeHouse.

If you wish to attend, call 402-727-5217 and leave a message.

