Retired school personnel plan Nov. 10 meeting

Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel is meeting at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at United Methodist Church at Eighth and Broad streets. Lunch will cost $7.
Ed Watts of the Fremont Police Department will inform the group of the scams and situations that come up with seniors. The six FAARSP members who are veterans will be honored. The items for LifeHouse will be cereal/breakfast items.
If you wish to attend and are not a member, call 402-727-5217.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
