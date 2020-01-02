{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The next meeting of the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel will be Wednesday at Calvary Methodist Church at 12th Street and Luther Road in Fremont.

Those attending are asked to bring a potluck dish to be shared with the group at noon. Dessert will be furnished to celebrate birthdays.

Kyle Jensen from the American Red Cross will have a short talk. Members are asked to bring facial tissues for donating to the food pantry. All retired school personnel are invited to attend.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments