The next meeting of the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel will be Wednesday at Calvary Methodist Church at 12th Street and Luther Road in Fremont.
Those attending are asked to bring a potluck dish to be shared with the group at noon. Dessert will be furnished to celebrate birthdays.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Kyle Jensen from the American Red Cross will have a short talk. Members are asked to bring facial tissues for donating to the food pantry. All retired school personnel are invited to attend.