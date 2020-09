× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAARSP (Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel) will meet at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Congregational Church at 16th and Broad streets in Fremont.

There will be no lunch. Attendees will sit in chairs 6 feet apart. Masks are required.

If you would like to attend, call 402-727-5217 by noon on Monday, Sept. 7.

