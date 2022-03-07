 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Retired school personnel to gather March 9

The Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel (FAARSP) will be meeting at noon on Wednesday, March 9, at First Congregational Church, corner of 16th and Broad streets, in Fremont.

Those attending are asked to bring their own sack lunch. Cake and ice cream will be provided to celebrate everyone’s birthday.

The speaker will be Lt. Amber Morin from the Salvation Army. For more information or to make a reservation, call 402-727-5217.

