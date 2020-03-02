Retired school personnel to gather March 11
The next meeting of the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel will be March 11 at the Fremont Middle School Library. A lunch of chili and cinnamon rolls will be served at noon by the food service of Fremont Public Schools for $4.

The speaker will be Michelle Padilla, director of Lutheran Family Services. Members are asked to bring toilet paper for donating to the LifeHouse food pantry.

All retired school personnel are invited. Reservations must be made by calling 402-727-5217 before March 6.

