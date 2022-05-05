Retired school personnel to gather May 11

The Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel will be meeting at noon on Wednesday, May 11, at St. James Episcopal Church, 301 E. Fifth St., in Fremont. Enter by the east door.
Lunch will be served for $7; please call 402-727-5217 giving your name to make a required reservation or if you have a question.
The speaker will be from Lutheran Family Service.
