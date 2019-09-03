The next meeting of the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel will be Sept. 11 at First Congregational Church, 16th and Broad streets, in Fremont.
A noon lunch will be served for $7. The speaker will be Kevin Kavan, director of school security at Fremont Public Schools.
All retired personnel are invited. Reservations must be made by calling 402-727-5217.
All attendees are asked to wear red, white and blue for Patriots’ Day. Members are asked to bring school supplies to be given to the summer lunch back-to-school drive at The Presbyterian Church.