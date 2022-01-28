Retired teachers show thanks to Fremont area school staff with gift treats

Since Thanksgiving, retired teachers have been giving school staff members in the Fremont area treats as thanks for their work.

“Nowadays when there’s a lot of teachers getting out of the profession because everything has changed so and it’s so, so stressful, this hopefully gives them a little bit better feeling for at least a little while,” Ruth Register said.

The Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel, of which Register is a member of, is visiting 22 schools with baked or bought treats through March.

Having taught physical education for elementary students in Fremont Public Schools from 1972 to 2010, Register became involved with FAARSP after her retirement.

The organization also expresses appreciation to other organizations, including the Disabled American Veterans Joseph C. H. Bales Chapter 18.

For more than a decade, FAARSP has made Christmas and Valentine’s Day cards for the veterans and given them treat bags as well.

FAARSP initially started its treats for school staff program around 15 years ago, having to put it on hold for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We kind of developed it and got it going a little bit better,” Register said. “So we didn’t recognize just one group like the school secretaries or different things like this, so we just made it school staff.”

Register said FAARSP members sign up for a school and a date to make the donation.

“And a lot of times, the individuals who sign up to go to a school, they want to go back to the school that they taught at or worked at,” she said.

The members then reach out to the school beforehand to find out how many staff members it has to prepare for.

“They’re responsible for making or baking or buying anything that they want to say thank you to the school’s staff for everything that they do throughout the year for our community and for the school system and our youth,” Register said.

For her own gift, Register said she provided popcorn, M&Ms, nuts and cookies from local community businesses for the teachers.

“It’s not a meal, but it’s just a little something to say thank you for everything that they do,” she said.

Register said the teachers have been appreciative of the treats, which she said from her experience in a teacher’s lounge, have gone fast.

“When my members ask me, ‘Well, what do I need to take?’ I said, ‘Just remember when you were back teaching or working in the school,’” she said. “’What is it that you enjoyed when someone would bring something to you?’”

With teachers having to go through so much during the COVID-19 pandemic, including changing teaching styles, Register said the treats are a way to just show appreciation.

“And not on any special day, like teachers are recognized on Teachers’ Day or something like that or Education Day, but just in the middle of winter,” she said. “Just to have a little thank you and brought some stuff, it makes it all worthwhile.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0