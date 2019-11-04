The next meeting of the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel will be Wednesday, Nov. 13, at United Methodist Church at Eighth and Broad streets. A lunch will be served at noon at a cost of $7. Please arrive early so the meal can get started at noon.
The program will be Make a Wish with Jan Lutz and Jan Pebley. Members are asked to bring cereal of any kind for donating to the LifeHouse Food Pantry.
All retired school personnel are invited to attend and must make reservations by calling 402-459-5217 before Nov. 8.