An international speaker is coming to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church this month.
Mary Healy will talk about “Healing and the Holy Spirit” during a parish retreat at the church in Fremont.
Admission to the retreat is free and attendees are encouraged to come to grow in their relationship with the Holy Spirit and experience God’s love and healing through prayer.
The event is set from 6:30-10 p.m. March 22 at the church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont.
This will be followed by adoration, confession and prayer teams until 10 p.m.
The retreat continues from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 followed by a Mass at 5 p.m., and a dinner at 6 p.m. A healing service is set from 7-10 p.m.
Attendees must pre-register for free childcare, lunch and dinner by visiting https://stpatsfremont.weshareonline.org or by calling 402-721-6611. A freewill offering will be accepted for the meal and the event.
Healy is a professor of Sacred Scripture at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit.
She’s an international speaker on topics related to Scripture, evangelization, healing and the spiritual life, said Kate Casale, director of adult faith formation at the local church.
Casale believes attendees will benefit from the event.
“Looking around our culture today, we see many signs of brokenness and the need for healing in people and certainly in our families and institutions,” Casale said in a prepared statement.
Healy knows healing was a focus of Christ’s ministry and necessary in evangelization.
“Christ healed people and it changed their lives,” Casale said. “The fullness of healing is shown when people entered into a relationship with Christ after their healing. They acknowledged Christ by thanking him, following him or conversing with him.
“People need to experience healing in their lives and as they do they encounter Christ.”
Casale hopes area residents will attend.
“We can have knowledge of God, but for our lives to be transformed that knowledge of God’s mercy and love needs to make its way into our hearts,” Casale said.
“This retreat is about encountering God’s mercy and love and experiencing healing by removing some of the obstacles within us especially unforgiveness,” she said, adding, “Every healing is a spiritual healing while some also receive physical healing. In my life, I have witnessed people healed from Stage 4 cancer and degenerative diseases by faith in our Lord and asking him for healing through prayer.”
All are welcome to attend the Saturday evening healing service.
Casale also pointed out Healy’s extensive background.
Healy is a general editor of the Catholic Commentary on Sacred Scripture and authored two of its volumes: “The Gospel of Mark” and “Hebrews.”
Her other books include “Men and Women Are from Eden: A Study Guide to John Paul II’s Theology of the Body” and “Healing: Bringing the Gift of God’s Mercy to the World.”
Healy is chair of the Doctrinal Commission of International Catholic Charismatic Renewal Services in Rome.
She serves the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian unity as a member of the Pentecostal-Catholic International Dialogue.
In 2014, Pope Francis appointed her as one of the first three women ever to serve on the Pontifical Biblical Commission. More information about Healy is available at: https://www.drmaryhealy.com