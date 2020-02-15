REV Group acquires Spartan; including Smeal Fire Apparatus

REV Group, Inc., a manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicle brands, announced recently it has completed the acquisition of Spartan Emergency Response, a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of custom emergency response vehicles, cabs and chassis for the emergency response market, and its brands, from Spartan Motors, Inc. effective Feb. 1, 2020.

According to a release, Spartan ER was acquired for approximately $55 million in cash, subject to a net working capital adjustment and certain liabilities of the business to be retained by Spartan Motors, Inc. post-closing.

Spartan Emergency Response and its brands, Spartan Fire Apparatus and Chassis, Smeal Fire Apparatus, Ladder Tower (LCT), and UST, will immediately become part of REV’s Fire & Emergency (“F&E”) segment.

Smeal Fire Apparatus, located in Snyder, specializes in aerial fire truck apparatus. Smeal was acquired by Spartan Motors, Inc officially in January of 2017.

REV Group, Inc. officials did not say whether the acquisition will affect any jobs at the Snyder location.