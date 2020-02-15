REV Group acquires Spartan; including Smeal Fire Apparatus

REV Group, Inc., a manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicle brands, announced recently it has completed the acquisition of Spartan Emergency Response, a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of custom emergency response vehicles, cabs and chassis for the emergency response market, and its brands, from Spartan Motors, Inc. effective Feb. 1, 2020.
According to a release, Spartan ER was acquired for approximately $55 million in cash, subject to a net working capital adjustment and certain liabilities of the business to be retained by Spartan Motors, Inc. post-closing.
Spartan Emergency Response and its brands, Spartan Fire Apparatus and Chassis, Smeal Fire Apparatus, Ladder Tower (LCT), and UST, will immediately become part of REV’s Fire & Emergency (“F&E”) segment.
Smeal Fire Apparatus, located in Snyder, specializes in aerial fire truck apparatus. Smeal was acquired by Spartan Motors, Inc officially in January of 2017.
REV Group, Inc. officials did not say whether the acquisition will affect any jobs at the Snyder location.
Founded in 1955, Smeal and its subsidiaries, U.S. Tanker Co. and Ladder Tower Co., grew to be leaders and innovators in fire truck manufacturing and vehicle technology, offering a full line of aerial ladders and platforms, pumpers, stainless steel tankers and wildland urban interface vehicles (WUI). In addition to its Snyder plant, Smeal came to operate facilities located in Neligh, Neb.; Delavan, Wis.; and Ephrata, Pa.
The newly combined business makes REV’s F&E segment a top-two North American fire apparatus manufacturer that offers significant production scale, diverse product offerings, wide-ranging channel relationships and broad geographic sales coverage.
“We are excited to acquire a top North American fire apparatus manufacturer of scale with a well-recognized, innovative and broad product offering, long-standing relationships with dealers and municipal customers, and a growing installed base of over 6,000 vehicles,” Tim Sullivan, President and CEO of REV Group said. “It’s our long-term strategy to continue to grow this segment, as well as continue to establish REV Group as a leader in the innovation of fire apparatus and other emergency response vehicles.”
As of September 30, 2019, Spartan ER generated last twelve months net revenues of $253.3 million and acquired Spartan ER backlog represents approximately 74 percent of anticipated calendar 2020 sales.