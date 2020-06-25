RFKC to proceed this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Katie Tyler knows Royal Family Kids Camp may look a little different this year.

But with safety precautions in place, the weeklong camp is scheduled to occur from July 26-31 in the Fremont area.

Tyler directs the event which provides a camping experience for kids ages 7 to 11 years old, who’ve been abused or neglected and have found themselves in the foster care system. The camp, which includes a variety of activities, is designed to provide good memories for the campers.

So far, six kids are signed up. Typically, the camp would have 15 to 20 kids signed up by now with a goal of hosting about 30 youth.

“It might be a really small camp this year,” Tyler said of this year’s total. “It will be good for as many kids as we can get. We’re hoping for more, but we’ll still have camp even if it just these six.”

In the meantime, a pulled pork fundraiser meal is planned from 5-7 p.m. July 12 at Peace Lutheran Church, 2102 County Road 26, in Fremont. Cost is $2 for kids, $7 for adults and $20 for families. A raffle of a Tom Osborne autographed artwork with his picture is planned.