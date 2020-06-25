RFKC to proceed this year

Katie Tyler knows Royal Family Kids Camp may look a little different this year.
But with safety precautions in place, the weeklong camp is scheduled to occur from July 26-31 in the Fremont area.
Tyler directs the event which provides a camping experience for kids ages 7 to 11 years old, who’ve been abused or neglected and have found themselves in the foster care system. The camp, which includes a variety of activities, is designed to provide good memories for the campers.
So far, six kids are signed up. Typically, the camp would have 15 to 20 kids signed up by now with a goal of hosting about 30 youth.
“It might be a really small camp this year,” Tyler said of this year’s total. “It will be good for as many kids as we can get. We’re hoping for more, but we’ll still have camp even if it just these six.”
In the meantime, a pulled pork fundraiser meal is planned from 5-7 p.m. July 12 at Peace Lutheran Church, 2102 County Road 26, in Fremont. Cost is $2 for kids, $7 for adults and $20 for families. A raffle of a Tom Osborne autographed artwork with his picture is planned.
Tyler noted that one fundraiser had to be canceled this year, so donations are welcome. She added that businesses and the campgrounds often donate items.
But this year, the camp plans to pay for some of those things, because this has been a rough time for many small businesses in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tyler said the camp where RFKC takes place has a variety of safety precautions.
“We’re planning to piggyback off that—their restrictions—do what they’ve put in place,” Tyler said.
That includes more space in sleeping arrangements and having activities outside as much as possible.
The event will include a tea party for girls. There will be woodworking, chapel time and bike riding.
“Kids love the bikes,” she said.
The climbing wall and zip line—with social distancing—are among activities as well. Kids will get the limousine ride for Everybody’s Birthday Party. Bounce houses will be available.
Locally, the annual camp took place for the first time in 2010.
“We try to surround them with positive memories and the chance to be a kid,” Tyler said. “We teach them a Bible story and teach them that they’re part of a bigger family that is safe, loving and caring. Hopefully, these memories that they make at camp will help them to get through life, help them deal with their trauma.”
Tyler notes something else:
“The memory of someone who loves you can go a long way.”
For more information about having a child participate, contact Tyler at 402-800-0134.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.