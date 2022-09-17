Ribbon cutting at Blue Sky Laundry

A ribbon cutting took place at Blue Sky Laundry this week.
A new Clarmar Elementary School will be built southeast of the intersection of Luther Road and East 23rd Street in Fremont.
No one was injured in a Tuesday morning fire at 505 W. Fifth St., in Fremont.
Police arrest man who didn’t stop
A suspect is still at large after two pursuits involving law enforcement officials, who are seeking help in locating him.
Susan Hicks did a lot of smiling on Monday when Care Corps’ LifeHouse received the gift of a van.
Many people attended the Second Annual Fremont Hispanic Festival on Saturday. The event included a parade on Main Street and food, music and g…
Midland University is honoring Sid Dillon with the 2022 Impact Award.
Fremont Police officers investigated an incident at 8:40 p.m. Sept. 4 at a business in the 3000 block of East 23rd Avenue North.
The City of Fremont and J & R Construction & Concrete, LLC, will be working on pavement rehabilitation beginning Monday, Sept. 19.
The Fremont Police Department took a stolen vehicle report at 4:33 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 700 block of North H Street.
