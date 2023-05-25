Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It will be a much-appreciated milestone.

On Friday, Camp Fontanelle will have a ribbon-cutting for the new Olson Lodge.

The public is invited to the event which celebrates construction of the new 11,000-square-foot building, which will include suites with bunk beds for campers, office space and meeting rooms.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled from 9-10 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the camp at 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and Washington County Chamber of Commerce will preside at the opening.

Attendees will be able to see a PowerPoint presentation and walk through the new building. The ribbon cutting will take place at 9:30 a.m. and refreshments will be served, said Jane Van Horn, assistant director.

The new lodge is named for Dale and the late Fern Olson of Fremont. Now retired, Dale Olson was one of the founders of Valmont Industries and is a longtime volunteer at the camp.

“He was part of the barbecue crew in the 1960s,” Van Horn said. “He’s been involved with the camp for many years.”

The camp’s offices were moved to the new lodge, which has five suites for a total of 80 beds. Each suite has eight bunk beds (16 total beds). The beds can be un-bunked. Each suite also has a kitchenette and a bathroom that has two showers, toilets and sinks. The bathrooms are handicap accessible.

Van Horn said the lodge has a large meeting space area and two family bathrooms. The building has a total of 12 showers.

“This is the first building that has been built since 1967 that actually has beds with a bathroom. We’ve added beds over the years, but we haven’t added the ability for someone to stay in the same building (as a bathroom) if they need to get up in the middle of the night,” she said. “It’s been over 50 years that we’ve had a building that provided all of those amenities that are important for people.”

The Olson Lodge is next to the camp’s Riverview Lodge, which houses the camp kitchen and dining hall. The new lodge also is near a pioneer cemetery, where at least one of the founders of Fontanelle is buried.

“It (the cemetery) was deeded to us in the ’60s or ’70s,” Van Horn said. “We have perpetual care of the cemetery.”

The church camp, itself, has a long history that dates back to 1959. The camp consists of 183 acres of property and serves people of all ages.

“Our main job is providing a summer camp ministry,” Van Horn said. “Even though we’re affiliated with the United Methodist Church, we serve people from all Christian faiths and people who don’t have a faith, because they enjoy coming to camp.”

In the fall, the camp hosts a corn maze and pumpkin patch for the general public. It hosts retreat groups. People come here for day, overnight and weekend retreats.

The camp offers outdoor activities including a zip line, rock climbing wall and 5 miles of hiking trails.

“The thing that we’ve been told is that we’re like the best-kept secret,” Van Horn said. “So we really want people to understand that we are here. We’ve been here for a long time. We understand the importance of community support so we try to support the communities which we serve.”

Van Horn said the camp offers many opportunities and people need not drive far to find them.

“We want to have people learn about us, because we are close to both Fremont and Blair,” Van Horn said.

The camp now has meeting space for businesses that want to have a retreat at the camp. And — if attendees want to take a break to have fun — they can take a ride on the zip line or take a hike or play gaga ball.

“We have the opportunity to be able to host businesses and family groups and things like that,” she said.

More information is available at campfontanelle.com.