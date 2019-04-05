A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate the opening of the new Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center in West Point is set for next week.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the center located at 200 W. Washington St., immediately north of the Nielsen Community Center. The ceremony was originally scheduled in March, but was postponed due to flooding concerns in and around Cuming County.
The City of West Point has worked with Northeast Community College, Wayne State College and the Pathways to Tomorrow (P2T) high school consortium to offer classes in the facility. Programming in the new center will focus on areas that include building construction, manufacturing and welding. Computer and health sciences classes will be held in the Shirley and Jake Weber wing of the Nielsen Community Center.
The 16,000 square foot facility is the result of a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of West Point and the education partners that is designed to provide opportunities for career and technical education for area high school students, Northeast Community College students and regional employers who desire workforce development training.
In addition to college-level credit programming, business and industry customized training opportunities in areas such as truck driving, safety and entrepreneurship and leadership are being planned to spur economic development and support employment opportunities in east central Nebraska. This will be led by Northeast’s Center for Enterprise.
Also, the Northeast Community College Board of Governors will hold its monthly meeting in the Nielsen Community Center on April 11. The regular meeting will begin at 3 p.m.