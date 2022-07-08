Ricketts appointments area residents to boards

Governor Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
Shelly J. Holzerland of Fremont was appointed to the Enhanced Wireless 911 Advisory Board.
Herbert L. Freeman of Yutan was appointed to the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority.
These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions. To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
