Ricketts appoints two area residents to state commission

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
Dr. Paul Von Behren of Fremont and Mary Lauritzen of West Point were both appointed to the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.
The appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation.
To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
