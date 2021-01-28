 Skip to main content
Ricketts appoints two area residents to state commission
Ricketts appoints two area residents to state commission

Nebraska State Capitol

The Nebraska State Capitol on a foggy day in Lincoln, Neb., Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.

Dr. Paul Von Behren of Fremont and Mary Lauritzen of West Point were both appointed to the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.

The appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation.

To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

