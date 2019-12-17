Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday saluted dozens of Nebraskans who helped save lives during Nebraska’s devastating billion-dollar flooding last March, describing the response to the natural disaster as “Nebraska’s finest hour.”
Among the honorees was the “Magnificent Seven,” a name Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt gave to a group of first responders who attempted a water rescue of a family stranded in their home next to the rapidly rising Elkhorn River. The group braved the high winds and icy water but their boats capsized and were eventually rescued by a Nebraska Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter.
Also honored was James Wilke, a Columbus farmer, who died when his tractor plunged into the water from a bridge that collapsed while he was attempting to save a motorist stranded by floodwaters.
“Nebraskans stepped up to help save neighbors,” the governor said during a ceremonial tribute in the Capitol Rotunda.
“It will forever be an example of what it means to be a Nebraskan,” he said.
The disaster that unfolded nine months ago was fed by snowfall, rain and melting ice flows that rushed downstream wreaking havoc, flooding farmland, sweeping away livestock, tearing up roads and bridges, isolating and endangering farms and communities.
“People were stepping up to help because it was the right thing to do,” Ricketts said.
“It was the worst natural disaster in the state’s history,” the governor said.
The ceremony, in which honorees were presented with awards by the governor and first lady Susanne Shore while a photographer captured the moment for each recipient, was held in a Capitol that celebrates past achievements and major events in the state’s history with works of art.
The ceremony unfolded in front of this year’s decorated Capitol Christmas tree and included a special salute to Nebraska National Guard crews who participated in rescue and supply missions along with representatives of 17 local fire departments who played a rescue role.
On Thursday, March 14th, “The Magnificent Seven” sprang into action after receiving urgent calls for help from a stranded family with a two-year-old girl. Highway 30 was overcome by floodwaters so the seven rescuers volunteered for a waterborne rescue, using two of their own boats. Wind gusts of 40-50 miles per hour resulted in massive whitecaps, and the huge waves capsized the first boat. The second boat also overturned as its crew tried to provide assistance.
The Fremont Fire Department received the distress call as the group struggled to stay afloat in the freezing water and choppy waves. The Black Hawk helicopter, with little fuel to spare, airlifted the men to Fremont Municipal Airport and from there they were rushed to Methodist Fremont Health hospital. Their body temperatures were dangerously low from having been submerged in the icy water but all seven men fully recovered and they were soon back performing more rescue missions. Fremont’s Fire Chief nicknamed them “The Magnificent Seven” for their heroism. The family they had initially tried to rescue was eventually transported to safety by a Nebraska Game and Parks airboat.
Several area individuals were nominated and also honored at the ceremony.
Justin Herring, Michael Ireland, Jr., Brad Littrell, and Kyle Wagner, all of Fremont, and Kyle Kern of Cedar Bluffs were honored during the ceremony. All assisted in several rescues using their personal airboats.
Jim and Greg Kjeldgaard, both of Fremont, were honored for orchestrating the effort at Fremont Airport where 100 planes carried people and supplies where they needed to go.
Zachary Klein, a firefighter in Fremont, was honored for setting up meetings between the community and FEMA and the Red Cross.
Fremont resident Steve Scigo was honored for volunteering his 5-ton military vehicle to aid in rescue missions.
Area individuals honored were Fremont Rural Firefighter Cody Reynolds, Brad Brown of Valley, Cuming County Deputy David Brown, Nickerson Volunteer Firefighter Matthew Carter, Mead Volunteer Firefighter Mike Coyle, Randy Fujan of Ames, Nickerson Volunteer Firefighter Matthew Gentrup, Nir Levin of Ashland, Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dusty Menking, Kipton Oetter of Waterloo, Valley Firefighter Daniel Quismondo, Mead Volunteer Firefighter Scott Selko and Kyle Woodgate of North Bend.
The fire departments honored were: Ainsworth Fire Department, Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, Lynch Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Mead Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Monroe Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department, North Bend Volunteer Fire Department, Pierce Volunteer Fire Department, Valley Volunteer Fire Department, and Waterloo Fire Department.
Other Fire Departments being honored, but unable to attend the ceremony include: Chapman Fire Department, Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department, O’Neill Volunteer Fire Department, Pleasanton Fire Department, Spencer Volunteer Fire Department, and Wood River Volunteer Fire Department.
A Salute to Nebraska’s Flood Heroes is scheduled for next Oct. 17 in Lincoln, with details to be announced later.