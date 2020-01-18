Gov. Pete Ricketts visited Fremont Friday afternoon to honor the Fremont Rural Fire Department for their efforts during the spring flooding.
The town hall also scheduled for Friday afternoon was postponed after Midland University closed for the day due to weather concerns.
Ricketts said the state wanted to recognize heroes during the flood with the award. Although other fire departments were invited to the State Capitol last month for honors, Fremont was not able to make it.
But Ricketts said he still wanted to make sure that the Fremont firefighters’ efforts were honored.
“We wanted to really hold them up as an example for people in the community of what it means to have great people who are volunteering and putting the community first and all of the great things they’ve done and the service and really hold them up as examples of what everybody should be like,” he said.
The Fremont Rural Fire Department was honored with plaques for their service. Assistant Chief Carl Nielsen said the department felt privileged with receiving them.
“We had a lot of members put a lot of time in over the flood,” he said. “We had members that actually had damage to their homes from the flood, and they were still out there every day while their home was full of water, helping other people.”
Two of the fire department’s members, Matt Baker and Logan Kahler, were part of the “Magnificent Seven,” which were rescued by a helicopter after capsizing near the Elkhorn River during a flood rescue.
Ricketts said the Fremont firefighters put their own safety, health, and in some cases, their lives at risk to volunteer in helping during the flood.
“That’s really dedication of service before self, it’s really that dedication to their community ahead of their own needs,” Ricketts said. “And that selflessness is one of the things that we want to recognize and hold up as a great example of what it means to be ‘Nebraska Strong.’”
Ricketts said the state is blessed to have so many people who are willing to volunteer for a fire department.
“They step up to serve their community at a moment’s notice, and it was absolutely vital to have these volunteer fire departments across our state to be able to respond to this flood,” he said. “Without them, I don’t know what we would have done.”