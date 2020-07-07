Ricketts' order on driver licenses, vehicle titles will end Aug. 31

On and after Sept. 1, all transactions for vehicles purchased more than 30 days before the date of the application will calculate full penalty and interest back to the date of purchase.

People with expired registrations may be cited by law enforcement. Those 72 and older are exempt from the executive order, with drivers remaining valid until next year.

On June 10, the County Treasurer’s office at the Dodge County Courthouse reopened after shifting to an appointment-only basis with the pandemic, offering online services as well.

“There were some things, like the new vehicle titling and registering, that had to be done in person, just to make sure signatures are there and that we have everything,” Bargstadt said.

Along with online renewals, Bargstadt said the office also saw many taking advantage of the mail system.

“We have two drop boxes, and people have been using those as well,” she said. “So we’ve been trying to get as much done as possible by different means than what we’re used to.”

Now fully open, the office is encouraging social distancing and masks within its office space and the lobby of its office.