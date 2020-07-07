Ricketts' order on driver licenses, vehicle titles will end Aug. 31

An order from Gov. Pete Ricketts extending the payment dates of driver licenses and vehicle titles will end in September.
On March 13, Ricketts signed Executive Order 20-05 into law, which amended the due dates to renew driver licenses and complete vehicle titling and registration requirements in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ricketts signed a new executive order on Thursday stating that all “driver licenses, identification cards, commercial driver licenses, other conditional or provisional permits, handicap parking permits, vehicle titles, vehicles sales tax, intransits and vehicle registrations that were temporarily extended under Executive Order 20-05 will be required to be obtained and paid by Aug. 31, 2020.”
Dodge County Treasurer Gail Bargstadt said the August deadline will coincide with the due date for the second half of real estate payments, making it critical that people are mindful of the date.
“The longer people wait, the busier our office is going to be,” she said. “So we just are hopeful that people will try to get things taken care of sooner rather than waiting until the end of August.”
With motor vehicle titling and registration, Bargstadt said people need to bring in all of the papers involved on the vehicle they have purchased.
“They need to bring all of that paperwork in so that we can get that titled and registered to them before Aug. 31, because once September hits, then there’s penalties and interest can start accruing on their sales tax,” she said.
On and after Sept. 1, all transactions for vehicles purchased more than 30 days before the date of the application will calculate full penalty and interest back to the date of purchase.
People with expired registrations may be cited by law enforcement. Those 72 and older are exempt from the executive order, with drivers remaining valid until next year.
On June 10, the County Treasurer’s office at the Dodge County Courthouse reopened after shifting to an appointment-only basis with the pandemic, offering online services as well.
“There were some things, like the new vehicle titling and registering, that had to be done in person, just to make sure signatures are there and that we have everything,” Bargstadt said.
Along with online renewals, Bargstadt said the office also saw many taking advantage of the mail system.
“We have two drop boxes, and people have been using those as well,” she said. “So we’ve been trying to get as much done as possible by different means than what we’re used to.”
Now fully open, the office is encouraging social distancing and masks within its office space and the lobby of its office.
Visitors are also encouraged to come alone, as the building’s security monitors the number of people waiting inside the hallways on the first floor.
“Otherwise, unfortunately, people have to wait outside until enough people have left that we can bring more people in,” Bargstadt said. “Our office lobby seems a pretty decent size, but when you start considering that 6-foot distancing, it becomes very limiting.”
Although appointments aren’t in use anymore, Bargstadt said she would encourage people to call and find other alternative ways of taking care of a transaction.
“Unfortunately, if it’s a new vehicle to them or a used vehicle that they purchased, those things pretty much have to be done in person,” she said. “But if it’s a renewal, we’ve been really encouraging people to do that by mail or by drop box or take advantage of the online service that’s available.”
But most importantly, Bargstadt said she hopes people take care of their vehicle-related matters as soon as possible.
“Everything’s going to be falling due on that day, so I would hate to see people maybe lined outside that couldn’t even get into the building by the time the office is closed,” she said. “So I’d just encourage people to get things done early.”
