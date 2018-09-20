Rich Oliva has seen cancer take its toll.
His dad and paternal granddad died of lung cancer. His maternal grandfather died of leukemia. Cancer took the life of his first wife, Amy, in 2003.
On a more encouraging note, Oliva’s mom, Peggy, and daughter, Kayla Bennett, are cancer survivors.
But the bottom line is this:
“I don’t know of a single person who hasn’t had a friend, a family member or somebody affected by cancer,” he said.
With that in mind, Rich and his wife, Charity, are launching the 12th Annual Ride to Cure Cancer NE poker run and dinner benefit. The public is invited to take part in the event set for Saturday.
Participants may register between 8 and 10 a.m. at Tin Lizzy Tavern, 1682 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Cost is $20 for the poker run for the main motorcycle rider — which includes the run, meal and entertainment — and $15 for a passenger.
All vehicles are welcome — not just motorcycles, the Fremont man said.
Last year, approximately 235 people attended and $5,000 was donated to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Dodge County.
Throughout the ride’s 12-year history, it has donated more than $60,000, Oliva said.
In the past, the event has averaged more than 200 participants with as many as more than 300 taking part. On the worst year — when it was cold and rainy — 70 people still participated.
“We will ride rain or shine,” Oliva said.
The ride starts at Tin Lizzy’s then goes to Arlie’s Biker Bar in North Bend. From there, riders go to Welsh Bar & Pizza in Pender and to Pop & Docs in Decatur. The route proceeds to the Veterans Club in Arlington with a final stop at Izaak Walton, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.
At 5 p.m., the Highway 30 West band will play. The group plays western, oldies and rock and roll music.
At 6:30 p.m., BO’Dell & the Relics will play. This band plays older rock and roll, ’70s and ’80s.
Both bands are donating anything over their basic costs of travel and gas miles to the fundraiser.
“They’ve done that the last two years. It’s just phenomenal,” Oliva said.
At Izaak Walton, participants also will have a meal.
“Izaak Walton is preparing the meal out there for us,” Oliva said.
There will be many raffle prizes.
Oliva expressed appreciation for the many volunteers who assist and to Dodge County REACT.
“They have escorted us out of town safely, all the years, and a big part of it was (the late) Woody Mason,” he said.
Each year, the ride has black shirts with logos along with a different color shirt for people to order.
This year, in honor of Mason and REACT, the second color is orange, Mason said.
A T-shirt order also will be made after the ride. Those wanting a T-shirt may order them via the Ride to Cure Cancer NE Facebook page. Profits from T-shirt sales will be donated to the Relay for Life of Dodge County.
Oliva said plans are to keep the event going “if we’re fortunate enough to have the backing of all the volunteers.
“There’s a lot of them who make this possible — getting the donations and helping the day of the ride,” he said. “There’s no way Charity and I could make this possible if it wasn’t for them.”
For questions or more information, contact: Rich or Charity Oliva at 402-719-8096 or 402-720-8050 or livefortoday@ymail.com.