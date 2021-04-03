Ridge Cemetery cleanup will begin April 12

The annual spring clean-up at Ridge Cemetery will begin Monday, April 12,
The cemetery will commence picking up all winter decorations, wreaths, artificial flowers not in permanent vases, novelty items, etc., on the graves in order to properly maintain the cemetery.
Families are asked to collect all decorations prior to Monday, April 12, Shepherd staffs, decorative flags, crosses, statues and temporary markers are not permitted and will be removed.
Any questions, call 402-727-2820 or visit www.fremontne.gov.
