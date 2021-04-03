 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ridge Cemetery cleanup will begin April 12
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Ridge Cemetery cleanup will begin April 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ridge Cemetery front entrance
TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

The annual spring clean-up at Ridge Cemetery will begin Monday, April 12,

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The cemetery will commence picking up all winter decorations, wreaths, artificial flowers not in permanent vases, novelty items, etc., on the graves in order to properly maintain the cemetery.

Families are asked to collect all decorations prior to Monday, April 12, Shepherd staffs, decorative flags, crosses, statues and temporary markers are not permitted and will be removed.

Any questions, call 402-727-2820 or visit www.fremontne.gov.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News