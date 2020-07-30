Ridge Road repairs receive August start date

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Work on portions of Ridge Road and Big Island Road near Fremont that were affected by last year's flooding is expected to begin in August.

Scott Huppert, highway superintendent for Dodge County, said around 700 panels of concrete are expected to be replaced on Ridge Road. He said the project, which will cost around $450,000, is expected to begin in the first week of August and will be completed by the end of the month.

The funds will be awarded as a reimbursement, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency refunding 75% of the project and the state picking up an additional 12.5%.

"I've had hundreds of calls, especially on Ridge Road," Huppert said. "It's time consuming with FEMA, but you have to do the steps to get the money."

Huppert said the road was damaged after water from last year's flooding ran underneath the road. Below the concrete, the road is filled with sand. Once the water infiltrates the sand, it can cause the concrete panels to deteriorate and crack.

"Once they crack they will deform on top and you have an uneven road," Huppert said. "If there is enough traffic on it, it will push the road down."