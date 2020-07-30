Ridge Road repairs receive August start date

Work on portions of Ridge Road and Big Island Road near Fremont that were affected by last year's flooding is expected to begin in August.
Scott Huppert, highway superintendent for Dodge County, said around 700 panels of concrete are expected to be replaced on Ridge Road. He said the project, which will cost around $450,000, is expected to begin in the first week of August and will be completed by the end of the month.
The funds will be awarded as a reimbursement, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency refunding 75% of the project and the state picking up an additional 12.5%.
"I've had hundreds of calls, especially on Ridge Road," Huppert said. "It's time consuming with FEMA, but you have to do the steps to get the money."
Huppert said the road was damaged after water from last year's flooding ran underneath the road. Below the concrete, the road is filled with sand. Once the water infiltrates the sand, it can cause the concrete panels to deteriorate and crack.
"Once they crack they will deform on top and you have an uneven road," Huppert said. "If there is enough traffic on it, it will push the road down."
Following the Ridge Road project, Huppert said work will move onto a damaged portion of Big Island Road. That project, which is estimated to cost approximately $500,000, will place asphalt on the road.
Huppert said the Big Island Road project will take about a week-and-a-half to complete.
Once money was obligated toward the projects, Huppert said the county had to bid out contracts. He said both projects must be completed by Sept. 30.
"We have to get in and get it done," he said. "I'll be glad when it's done. It's a long process to get federal money. There is a lot of inspections and processes that need to be completed."
