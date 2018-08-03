The Fremont Area Art Association will offer an emotion in art class for kids from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 11.
The class designed, for ages 7 and up, will be led by local artist, Mary Ringenberg. Students will gain an understanding of the role emotion plays in art making. They will study color, lines and shapes; then listen to music and create paintings based on their feelings.
Ringenberg has earned degrees in art, journalism and advertising and specializes in working with pastels, acrylic painting, collage and assemblage art. She has taught a number of children’s art classes through the Fremont Art Association, Keene Memorial Library and in Lincoln.
The cost, which includes all supplies, is $15 for members and $18 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than Aug. 8. You may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west.org.